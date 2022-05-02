Meghan Markle’s Pearl among Netflix’s canceled animation shows

Netflix has axed plans for three more shows – including a new family-friendly animated series from Meghan Markle.

According to Deadline, the streaming platform has 'quietly' canceled Pearl, a planned animated series from Archewell Productions, the Netflix studio created by Markle and Prince Harry in 2020. Archewell was set up with the intention of creating documentaries, docuseries, scripted series, as well as children's programming.

Pearl, first announced last, was described as a family series that "centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history." The show was still in its early development stage. Netflix still plans to move ahead with Archewell's docuseries Heart of Invictus, which focuses on the Invictus Games that aim to improve and influence the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured, and sick Service personnel and veterans. The event was founded by Prince Harry in 2014, after having attended the Warrior Games in the US.

Pearl has also canceled Dino Daycare, from Doc McStuffins executive producer Chris Nee, and Boons and Curses, a South Asian-inspired adventure from Jaydeep Hasrajani. Dino Daycare was to follow a 6-year-old boy named Cole who helps out at a nursery for baby dinosaurs. Boons and Curses was based on the novel by Yugai Joshi. Both shows were in production at the time of cancellation.

Netflix has announced more and more cancellations as the streaming platform scrambles to reconsolidate its spending.

