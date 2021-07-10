UFC 264: McGregor vs Poirier PPV cost, time, full fight card, and live stream information

Looking to find out more about UFC 264 and the McGregor vs Poirier cost to live stream the action tonight? We've got everything you need to know about tonight's event, including UFC 264 PPV prices, start times, and full fight card information.

The UFC 264 Poirier vs McGregor live stream is set to take place tonight at 10 PM (EDT) /7 PM (PDT) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The PPV headlining event will see the much-anticipated rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor - following their clash at UFC 257 - where Poirier won via a brutal knockout in the second round.

This third fight, consequently, completes the trilogy - ending the rivalry between the two that started all the way back on 27 September 2014 at UFC 178; where McGregor knocked out Poirier in the first round.

ESPN Plus: the only way to watch the fight

ESPN Plus | $59.99 per year / $89.98 with PPV

There are three ways to order Poirier vs McGregor at UFC 264, but all of them require a subscription to ESPN Plus. The PPV event on its own costs $69.99 if you're an existing member of ESPN Plus. For new subscribers, you can get a discounted year of ESPN+ content and the PPV itself for $89.98. Also of note is the Disney Bundle which also gets you access to Hulu and Disney Plus.

Poirier vs McGregor: how the fighters compare

(Image credit: UFC)

Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier 27 - 06 - 0; Height: 5ft9, Reach: 72-inches

Conor 'Notorious' McGregor: 22 - 05 - 0; Height: 5ft9; Reach 74-inches

Poirier vs McGregor 3: before the fight

Let's not mince words - It's 1-1 to both fighters.

There may be no belt on the line in this upcoming bout, but there's something more substantial on the fight card for both men than just championship gold - legacy.

Both men are knockout experts in the Octagon, a fact that's been proven time and time again - not only against each other but in their ascent through the mid-card and up to main event status from within the UFC. Not to say that either fighter is a slouch when it comes to their technical abilities, though they do differ significantly despite their striking prowess.

As it's clear from watching either man fight, it's not just their boxing that gives them an edge in the competition. McGregor is known to utilize Tae Kwon Do and Capoeira kicks to keep his opponents guessing.

Poirer's biggest strength is his groundwork - having achieved a black belt in BJJ back in December 2017. He, subsequently, has won 7 (of his 27 total) victories via submission; the predominant way that McGregor has sustained his prior losses apart from the aforementioned knockout by The Diamond's hands.

(Image credit: UFC)

UFC 264 Fight Card: who's fighting on the night?

It's not all about McGregor and Poirier's rematch as there are some equally exciting fights happening on the night too, including the welterweight bout of Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson, where the two men - standing at 5ft10 and 6ft respectively and both weighing 170lbs - will see the victor in a good place for No. 1 contender for a chance at the taking on Kamaru Usman for the title later down the line.

The records for Burns and Thompson are both more than respectable - the two fighters are heading into UFC 264 with only 4 losses even - so it's very much all to play where it matters. As to who will cause the most upset on the night, that remains to be seen. Definitely not a fight to sleep on!

UFC 264 - Main Card

Main Card begins at: 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor (Lightweight; Main event)

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson (Welterweight; Co-main event)

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy (Heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya (Women Bantamweight)

Sean O'Malley vs Louis Smolka (Bantamweight)

UFC 264 - Preliminary Card

Preliminary Card begins at: 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira (Welterweight)

Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria (Featherweight)

UFC 264 - Early Prelims

Early Prelims begins at: 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT

Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis (Middleweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye (Women Flyweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares (Middleweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera (Flyweight)

Yaozong Hu vs Alen Amedovski (Middleweight)

