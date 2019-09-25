Keanu Reeves has spoken about Matrix 4 for the first time, calling it "very ambitious"

The Matrix 4 was announced over a month ago and, yet, none of the major players have spoken about taking another trip through the looking glass – until now. Neo actor Keanu Reeves is understandably tight-lipped about the project, but shared a few breadcrumbs for fans to cling on to as they eagerly await a fourth trip down the rabbit hole.

"It's very ambitious," Reeves told Entertainment Tonight during the red carpet of his sister Karina Miller's new film, Semper Fi, "As it should be!"

While Keanu didn't divulge more information – other than the fact he was "absolutely" excited to reprise the role of The One for a new instalment in the Matrix franchise – the fact he's read the script should be enough to let fans stop pinching themselves and believe that The Matrix 4 is actually, finally, a reality.

This follows on from the news that both Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return to the series alongside Lana Wachowski, who’s on directing duties. Rumours have also swirled that, in Laurence Fishburne's supposed absence (he wasn't mentioned in any of the original reports), a Young Morpheus may form part of the cast, with Michael B. Jordan among those rumoured for the part.

No release date has yet been given for The Matrix 4, though the original report from Variety, which broke the news, suggests an early 2020 production start date has been pencilled in. That, alongside his starring role as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 and John Wick 4 set for May 21, 2021, means this is Keanu's world – we're all just living in it.

For more on The Matrix 4, here's why the movie's mystery makes it such an exciting prospect.