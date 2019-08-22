The Matrix 4 will reportedly include a younger Morpheus, despite Neo and Trinity’s return

We now know that The Matrix 4 is a reality. Both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss from the original trilogy cast will be reprising their roles at Neo and Trinity respectively, though Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus is currently not part of the revival. There could be a reason for that. A new report suggests Matrix 4 will include a younger Morpheus, which could provide a hint as to what direction the fourth instalment will take.

Variety’s Justin Kroll – who also broke the original story – took to Twitter to share his belief that “execs are looking at a variety of actors to possibly play ‘young Morpheus.’”

Sorry MorpheusAugust 20, 2019

Interestingly enough, Kroll said that his sources reckon is proof of “where and when the film is set.” Prequel? Alternative universe? Or a unique blend of both, thanks to the Matrix’s unparalleled capabilities? It’s not clear at this stage, though it may lead to Fishburne being replaced entirely. He was, after all, not included as part of the original announcement, which also confirmed Lana Wachowski’s return in the director’s chair.

The idea of a young Morpheus starring in a Matrix prequel has actually been floating around for a while. Michael B. Jordan was rumoured as recently as July to be involved in such a project (via WeGotThisCovered), with whispers even going as far back as 2017.

No news yet on whether the Black Panther alumni will be taking the red pill – nor whether Fishburne is officially won’t be a part of The Matrix 4 – but, if the report rings true, it’s clear that the sci-fi franchise is not afraid to mix things up for a new generation.

