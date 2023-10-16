Danny DeVito is planning a Matilda reunion with Mara Wilson

Danny DeVito and Mara Wilson are planning a Matilda reunion – and it was already supposed to happen.

"Mara and I were planning to perform Matilda live with the New Jersey Philharmonic Orchestra just before the strike hit," DeVito told The Messenger, referring to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "We had it all set, but, after the strike hit, we couldn't proceed because it would be seen as a promotion for a movie. However, we're still planning to do that. We're going to watch the movie with David Newman's score and try to do it sometime soon, as it seems the strike may be coming to an end – I hope!"

Matilda, directed by DeVito and based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name, hit theaters in 1996 and became an instant cult classic (and for some of us, one of the most important films to ever grace our childhoods).

The movie starred Mara Wilson, a six-year-old prodigy who develops psychokinetic powers and uses them to deal with her unbearable home life and sadistic school principal. The cast includes Embeth Davidtz, Pam Ferris, Rhea Perlman, Jean Speegle Howard, and DeVito as Matilda's crooked car salesman father. Though it wasn't a big hit in the theaters, it soared in VHS sales and remains a widely beloved film. A musical version came to West End in 2010, with a film adaptation of the musical hitting Netflix in 2022.

The Matilda reunion is still on hold as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues.