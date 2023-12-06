Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' World War 2 drama Masters of the Air gets an epic new trailer

A new trailer for Masters of the Air has landed, and it promises an epic TV event from the creators of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. In the spine-tingling new teaser, Austin Butler leads the star-studded cast playing members of the 100th Bomb Group, a group of World War 2 pilots who conducted perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany.

The trailer sees Butler’s Gale 'Buck' Cleven and Callum Turner’s John 'Bucky' Egan recruited to lead a group of pilots on a dangerous mission. The incredibly high stakes of the task soon become clear as they’re warned they’ll be flying "straight into Hitler’s territory". From then on, things get extremely tense and emotional for the group, as Buck warns, "We won’t go without a fight."

The Apple TV Plus show is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, and features an incredible cast. Alongside Butler and Turner, it also stars Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa and Saltburn's Barry Keoghan. Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross, and Branden Cook also appear.

Speaking to Total Film about the show, Butler says the role helped "cleanse" him after playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. "I went immediately into boot camp," he says. "I went from being on stage in a jumpsuit to being just one of 50 guys in fatigues. It was really humbling, and there’s something about the uniformity that I think started to cleanse me."

Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV Plus with its first two episodes on January 26. The remainder of the nine-part series then releases weekly on the streaming platform.

