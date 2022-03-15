Massive Razer sales at Amazon: record low prices on top controllers, headsets, mice, and more

Razer sales are kicking off at Amazon right now, with up to $100 off a massive range of accessories. Whether you're building a dream setup or plugging some holes in your existing Razer collection, there's plenty on offer this week.

We're seeing some of the best gaming keyboards available for record low prices right now, and two of Razer's best gaming mice taking some heavier discounts as well. Our favorite Razer deal has to be this $100 discount on the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog - now down to a record low of $149.99 (was $249.99). This is a seriously impressive piece of kit (with the MSRP to match), but at 40% off there's some excellent value for money here, especially considering this price has only ever been spotted once before.

If you're looking to pair some of the best Razer mouse models with that deck, we'd recommend checking out the Razer Basilisk V3 (now $59.99, was $69.99) and the Razer Naga Pro (now $89.99, was $149.99) in today's Razer sales. You're saving $60 on the latter device, perfect for those after a high-end pointer with plenty of flexibility. In our opinion, these two devices are ruling the market right now, and at record low prices no less.

You'll find all these Razer deals and more just below, with plenty more cheap gaming mouse deals and cheap gaming keyboard deals further down the page.

Today's best Razer sales

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard | $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is our favorite gaming keyboard, and you can pick it up for $100 off right now - that's a return to a record low price that we've only seen once before during a brief flash sale at the start of the month.



Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse | $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Razer Basilisk V3 is a stunning piece of kit, and is currently our top gaming mouse on the market. Not only are you getting that eye-catching underglow RGB and reams of extra features, but this $59.99 sales price is a return to a well-known record low as well.



Razer Naga Pro gaming mouse | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This is a brand new record-low price on the seriously impressive Razer Naga Pro. Long reigning as our favorite gaming mouse (only to be defeated by the Basilisk V3 late last year), we've only ever seen prices drop to $99.99 in previous Razer sales. That means you're saving an additional $10 here, compared to normal.



Razer Wolverine V2 controller | $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're after a wired controller to up your PC game, the Razer Wolverine V2 is an excellent shot at $129.99. You're only saving $20 here, but this is a brand new record low price compared to the $10 discounts we usually see. That means there's never been a better time to take the leap with a purpose-built PC gamepad.



Razer Kraken gaming headset | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Razer Kraken gaming headset is down to $39.99 this week, a price we've seen a lot of over the last few months. Nevertheless, if you're after a budget headset that doesn't skimp on quality, whatever platform you play on, then this is an excellent option.



