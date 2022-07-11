How to get Mass Effect Legendary Edition free for Amazon Prime Day

To get the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free, players simply need Amazon Prime and an internet connection. As part of the Prime Day annual event, Amazon is giving away numerous games for free to anybody with a Prime membership, including the aforementioned Mass Effect Legendary Edition and numerous others - the actual process for claiming them can be a little obscure. Fortunately we'll explain how to get Mass Effect LE for free on Amazon below, as well as the limitations and requirements for doing so.

How to claim Mass Effect Legendary Edition and more games for free on Amazon Prime Day

(Image credit: EA)

