All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Amazon Prime Day free games for 2022 have been announced, with a few notable names among them, as well as a slew of indie titles to check out. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself, while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with an Amazon Prime membership. We'll go over the full list of what's available as far as free games for Amazon Prime day go below.
Amazon Prime day free games list
There's numerous games being given away for free as part of the Amazon Prime day celebrations from 12th-13th, listed below:
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- GRID Legends
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Star Wars Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Republic Commando
On top of which, players can download the following indie games right now, which will be available until the end of Prime Day on the 13th.
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- The Crow's Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Death Squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Manual Samuel
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year
- Rain World
- Road Trip
- Samurai Showdown II
- Serial Cleaner
And the following games should be available throughout July for all Prime Members:
- Fishing: North Atlantic
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Maniac Mansion
- Suzerain
Finally, Prime unlocks these extras, among others for existing games in July:
- Apex Legends: Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle
- Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone: Shore's End Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Windhelm Cliff Ram Mount, Ouroboros Face Markings and 2x Crates
- Fall Guys: Summertime Activities Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto Online: $125K GTAO weekly (25% increase)
- League of Legends: Prime Gaming Capsule
- Lost Ark: Penguin Skin Chest
- NBA 2K22: Specific Season 6 MyTEAM Super Pack, 2HR Double XP Coin and Specific MyPLAYER T-Shirt
- New World: Assassin's Whisper Pack
- Red Dead Online: Free Cougar Snarl Emote, Free Vest, Free Navy Revolver and 5 Gold Bars
- World of Warcraft: Head-Slot Transmog, Jewel of the Firelord
How to play games claimed with Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime games require the special Amazon Games app, which you can download to your PC at the link provided. Once you sign into that with your Amazon account (the only you claimed all those games on), they'll automatically be added to your account and be present on the app for you to download and play. There's no need to mess around with codes and keys, the games are simply tied to your Prime membership in perpetuity.
Also, we should say that at time of writing you can only play these games on a compatible PC, and there's no way to take your free games to an Xbox or Playstation. If you want more information on how to get these games, check out our page on the Mass Effect Legendary Edition free on Amazon Prime deal and how to claim it.