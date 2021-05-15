Mass Effect: Legendary Edition director says he "would never say no" to bring back Mass Effect 3's multiplayer

Multiplayer may be missing from the enhanced version of Mass Effect 3 included in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, but it's possible the fan-favorite mode might return if the development team has "the resources and time".

In a new interview that discusses the franchise and the challenges of modernizing a much-loved series to current-gen systems, the project director confirmed that while the emphasis was on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition 's main campaigns, it's possible the multiplayer mode might follow if it can be remastered in a way that "bring[s] it up to the quality level we and fans want".

"I would never say no to that – we want to see what kind of reception the Legendary Edition gets and what the demand for the multiplayer is," project director Mac Walters told CNET (thanks, PC Gamer ).

"And then we'll ask ourselves if we have the resources and time to bring it up to the quality level we and fans want."

If you missed out on Commander Shepard's missions the first time around, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is out now on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S .

"Bugs aside, Mass Effect Legendary Edition seems well worth the money so far, offering a beautifully remastered version of a 14-year-old game and surprisingly refreshed visuals for the two newer titles," wrote Alyssa in our Mass Effect: Legendary Edition review-in-progress . "If you've played through the Mass Effect trilogy before and enjoyed it, I can't see how you wouldn't love the Legendary Edition, as it brings back all of your favorite characters and worlds in 4K UHD.

"If you haven't played it, the story and improved visuals should carry you through the first game's still somewhat awkward combat. With all the DLC looped in, you'll have well over 100 hours of gorgeous, gut-wrenching gameplay ahead of you. Speaking of, I need to get to work."

Check out our breakdown of the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition upgrades to see on which platform the trilogy has the best visual enhancements and frame rate overhauls.