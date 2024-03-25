Mass Effect 5 is in good hands, as its director confirms the long-awaited RPG sequel is being led by four BioWare veterans

Mass Effect 5 is in good hands, as the director of the upcoming sequel confirms how many people in the leadership team worked on the original trilogy.

Over the weekend, Michael Gamble - who has been part of the Mass Effect series since 2010 - cleared up some confusion amongst fans. The interaction began with one BioWare fan sharing that they were under the impression that the Mass Effect 5 leadership team is "mostly original trilogy veteran devs."

In response to this, another Twitter user asked how they knew this, to which Gamble stepped in to straighten things out. In his reply, Gamble revealed the executive producer (himself), art director, creative director, and game director are all trilogy veterans. The developer's reply was to the point and didn't name any names, but since he's the one leading Mass Effect 5, we can most definitely take his word for it.

EP, Art Director, Creative Director, Game Director areall trilogy vets.March 23, 2024 See more

Last month, it was revealed that Mass Effect 5 is reportedly still in pre-production as developer BioWare focuses on Dragon Age Dreadwolf . This has seemingly been the case for some time now meaning the Mass Effect sequel could still be quite a ways off from release. Before this update, the studio celebrated N7 Day 2023 by sharing a brand-new teaser trailer which has kept fans theorizing for quite a while now.

Speaking of Michael Gamble, the Mass Effect 5 director recently gave props to Exodus , the upcoming sci-fi game from other former BioWare developers. Not only did Gamble share the game's latest trailer from Archetype Entertainment and reply: "Science fiction is amazing," but he also responded to a fan adding: "The more - the better," in terms of new sci-fi RPGs.

