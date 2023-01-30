Marvel's upcoming tabletop role-playing game gets X-Men Expansion

Marvel's upcoming tabletop role-playing game is expanding even before its release.

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook, in which RPG players can "discover the possibilities of the Multiverse and take on the roles of Marvel's most famous Super Heroes," goes on sale August 2. According to the publishers, after receiving thousands of fan responses, the core rulebook now features "the new and revamped rules that make for a fun, fast, and dynamic game — including quick character creation, bombastic combat, and hundreds of amazing powers — plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel's greatest heroes and villains."

The Core Rulebook, three standard six-sided dice, and players are all that's needed to get started.

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang adventure book then follows in late 2023 including new character profiles and a series of six interlocked adventures.

Kang is the time-traveling villain of February's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and he'll be sticking around the MCU long enough for May 2025's The Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: X-Men Expansion cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Both the core rulebook and The Cataclysm of Kang adventure book are written by New York Times best-selling author Matt Forbeck and feature covers by artist Iban Coello.

Then in 2024, the expansion continues with Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: X-Men Expansion, what Marvel calls the first full-sized sourcebook for the game featuring the mutant team and all their various spin-off teams like X-Force, the New Mutants, and Marauders, plus their "greatest allies and most fearsome foes."

It also includes full-color maps of X-Men locations familiar to comic book and movie fans, including the Xavier Institute, Krakoa, and Arakko. Marvel expects to name the creative team for the X-Men Expansion sourcebook soon.

