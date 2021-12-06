Marvel’s Spider-Man is getting two new suits based on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel’s Spider-Man remastered will be receiving two new suits to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Announced via the official Insomniac Twitter account, the tweet read: "Two new suits inspired by #SpiderManNoWayHome [...] are coming Dec 10th to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered" and was shared alongside a new trailer of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Two new suits inspired by #SpiderManNoWayHome—exclusively in movie theaters Dec. 17th—are coming Dec. 10th to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, only available on PlayStation 5 as part of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition!More info: https://t.co/oLJQqysmBp pic.twitter.com/YRK2cHSbNZDecember 6, 2021

The two new suits in question are the Inside-Out Suit & the Integrated Suit which are only available in the remastered version of the game, not the PS4 version. In the new trailer we got to see Miles Morales and Peter Parker model the new suits whilst facing up against regular baddies Doctor Octopus and Black Cat.

The suits have been released in celebration of the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home which, according to Peter Parker himself, Tom Holland, is "not fun" and is "going to be brutal." Which just makes us wish it was December 18 even more. In other Spider-Man news, the iconic web-slinger has just swung his way into Fortnite , and it turns out his web-slinging skills from Insomniac’s super-hero game have transferred over too.

If you’re wondering what developer Insomniac is up to these days - not including implementing the two new suits - the team is hard at work bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to life after it was revealed earlier this year. If one Marvel IP wasn’t enough, the studio is also currently working on Marvel’s Wolverine for the PS5 which is expected to release sometime in 2023 - alongside the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man.