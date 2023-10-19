8 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 tips we wish we knew before playing

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 tips and tricks are more essential now than they ever were in the first games, as Spider-Man 2 has a more complex system of gameplay to work with, along with new elements like symbiotes, robot arms and wingsuits that all need to be considered. The very fact that now there's two Spider-Man in play means that you need to understand them both separately - do you want sticky evil goo, or electric powers?

Having played the game through to its end and discussed with others who've played it, I've curated this list of 8 tips and tricks for Spider-Man 2 that, frankly, I wish I'd known before I started playing.

Spider-Man 2 quick tips

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Here's my top Spider-Man 2 tips and tricks:

You can scroll down or click on any of the tips above to learn about them in more detail. Regardless, there's a mix of important factors at play here, but what's important to know is that what you do in the early game will often affect how easy you'll find the late game. Spider-Man 2 has a few surprising difficulty spikes, and I found that's at least in part due to my choosing certain priorities and abilities early on that, frankly, weren't as helpful as they should've been, or not fully coming to terms with certain new mechanics that will suddenly be very important later. Regardless, let's tackle this advice:

1. You're more dangerous fighting in the air than at ground level

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Most enemies in Spider-Man 2 are ground-based, and can't really do much to you in the sky. Launching them up by holding square or web-yanking them by holding triangle puts them in a spot where they can't do anything to you, but you can go to town on them, as well as keeping you out of range of many melee foes at the same time. Admittedly, you're not safe - there's both flying and ranged foes to keep an eye on - but brawling twenty feet above ground level is something that plays to your advantage more than most enemies.

2. Invest in the shared skill tree first

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There's a lot to consider with all the Spider-Man 2 skills, abilities, gadgets and suit tech on offer. There's three skill trees in Spider-Man 2 - one for Peter, one for Miles, and one that they share, and it's the last of these that you want to invest in first. Not only does it have a lot of very fundamental abilities - like being able to disarm opponents - but the fact that the powers are shared simply makes it a smarter investment overall. Why spend a skill point to power up one character when you could spend a skill point and power up two of them?

3. Miles is better at sneaking, and Peter at brawling (sort of)

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There's not a huge amount of difference between Miles Morales and Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2 - even many of their "different" abilities are actually very similar - but we found that Miles is better suited to stealth, while Peter has the advantage on combat. Miles' stealth advantage is clear - his ability to go invisible - but Peter's symbiote powers are better suited to groups, especially the Surge mode that unlocks later. Admittedly, it's not a huge distinction and you won't always be able to choose who you play as when doing missions, but if you have a preference for one approach over another, this might help pick your preferred Spidey.

4. Learn the parry as soon as possible, or you'll suffer for it

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Early on Spider-Man 2 introduces a new parry mechanic, wherein tapping L1 at the right time allows you to block and counter certain attacks. It's a little fiddly and you might wonder why it's necessary, when dodging, disarming and just webbing people to walls are far more effective.

However, you want to learn this skill at least to the degree when you can do it reliably. As you start progressing through the plot you'll encounter enemies who need to be parried, either because their attacks are hard to avoid without it, or because it opens them up for proper damage. Either way, not knowing this skill will sting you badly when it comes to those moments.

5. Swinging skills are great fun but not much more

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

On the skill tree you'll notice that there's a mix of traversal skills - those that help you swing about the city - and combat skills, which help you clobber goons. As fun as the traversal skills are, the reality is that they're basically just toys, and don't help deal with the real challenges and threats of the game. I tried using the loop-de-loop and slingshot powers during a mission where I was pursuing an enemy through a city, but it didn't help - they take so much time to set up and lack precision to the point that whatever you're chasing has probably escaped by the time you're flung down fifth avenue, or it turns down a different street and you overshoot. Oops.

That's not to say you shouldn't get those skills - as mentioned, they're fun! But that's all they are, things you can play with between missions while exploring the city. If you're struggling and need all the help you can get, it might be better to choose violence and invest in combat-oriented skills.

6. You'll need damage upgrades to avoid enemies getting spongy

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Enemies in the second half of the game tend to have some very major health bars, and you'll need to either make peace with that, or invest in some damage upgrades from the Suit Tech tree. Admittedly, there are some ways around this - sticking people to walls or using the takedowns - but when it comes to bosses and other similar enemies, you'll just find yourself wailing on them for ages with limited effect. Better to put some extra power in your punches and mitigate that factor.

7. Cycle through your abilities and save your Focus bar for healing

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

With so many robot arm, venom shock, gadget and symbiote powers to work through, it's better to cycle through those many options, interspersed with outbursts of well-intentioned violence, rather than use the takedowns. There's a few enemies in Spider-Man 2 who can do massive damage without warning - the Flame Cultists with twin flamethrower arms come to mind - and you'll want your Focus bar ready to go to heal you if that should happen. In groups of enemies, takedowns aren't even that essential, when a single target is less the issue than the single collective force of all the enemies wailing on you.

8. Pick a goal, then pick side content accordingly

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

All the side activities in Spider-Man 2 each provide a certain kind of reward - rare tech parts, hero tokens, city tokens, and more besides. Different skill trees and upgrades each require one of these and more besides, so if there's one you have your eye on, better to check what the requirements and costs are, then go out and find some side missions or collectibles that provide that reward specifically (pressing Triangle over the upgrade will show you what you need to do).

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission