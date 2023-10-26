Marvel's Spider-Man 2 player discovers Rhino's sinister fate in an out-of-bounds location

Rhino appears to have met a grizzly fate based on an out-of-bounds location in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Kraven the Hunter is a huge presence in the superhero sequel, as he rampages through New York City in search of a foe worthy enough for his ‘Great Hunt.’ That hunt puts the character at odds with our own web-headed heroes, but also more than a few supervillains in the game, including Scorpio and Venom.

But one Sinister Six member that’s mysteriously absent from the game is Rhino, despite his large presence in both 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Miles Morales. An out-of-bounds glitch has now found Rhino’s whereabouts, and the results aren’t pretty.

Potential spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 below.

The YouTube video above sees Peter glitching through the terrain and then swinging underneath the city like something ripped straight out of a twisted alternate Spider-Verse. Peter then discovers an ominous area that contains what seems to be Kraven's throne and a trophy wall with Rhino's disembodied head on display. (Ouch.) The other three heads seemingly belonged to Shocker, Vulture, and Scorpio - those last two are untextured, though.

Kraven's kill list was surprisingly wide-ranging in the sequel, with some kills grossly depicted on-screen, while others were relegated to off-screen references. Rhino, however, is completely absent from the events. Perhaps Insomniac has plans for the horned villain in the inevitable Spider-Man 3, or maybe the Venom spin-off that's been hinted at.

Redditor Clkzins explained how they discovered the facility: "I was trying out some glitches that worked on Miles Morales and found out that one of the out-of-bounds bugs still worked, so I started exploring the underground world." Once inside the facility, Clkzins then used the photo mode to bypass an invisible wall and find poor Rhino. Or what's left of him.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sleuths also realized that another major villain was mysteriously absent from the game's events.