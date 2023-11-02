Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch returns a Daredevil reference, days after the director told fans to "stay tuned"

Developer Insomniac Games has returned a Daredevil reference to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, just days after the director teased speculators about it.

To catch you up, the first Marvel's Spider-Man game had a plaque outside Nelson and Murdock's legal office - Daredevil's daytime workplace - located in Hell's Kitchen. In the sequel's rendition of New York, that plaque was mysteriously empty and the business' door was plastered with an eviction notice, hinting that the business had moved to a different location or gone under.

When asked about the change, director Bryan Intihar cheekily responded with "stay tuned." That reply obviously stoked even more fan theories around the vigilante lawyer, but in an even more mysterious turn, the plaque has been updated to once again read: "Nelson and Murdock - Attorneys At Law." The eviction notice was also removed thanks to the mostly bug-squashing patch deployed yesterday, November 1.

The Easter Egg's disappearance and silent return probably means that the whole situation was probably just an asset-related bug that's now been squished. Or was it? Some fans still have hopes about the hero's gaming future, though, especially after discovering an oddly detailed interior that could be related to The Hand - the supervillain organization that debuted in a Daredevil comic.

Insomniac’s joint superhero universe is slowly growing, as the studio recently confirmed that its upcoming Wolverine game shares its universe with Marvel’s Spider-Man. The team has also teased an “epic” threequel and a potential Venom spin-off, so Daredevil could pop up in any one of those projects. As long as they’re set in New York, I guess.

An unreleased Daredevil: Man Without Fear game from 2004 recently resurfaced with new footage. The upcoming Daredevil show wasn’t so lucky, as Marvel cut ties with all writers and directors.