Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lets you switch between Miles Morales and Peter Parker with a single button in the open world

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will let you seamlessly switch between playing as Miles Morales and Peter Parker - so long as you're in the open-world sections and not in story sequences.

During last week's Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer, we got to see both Miles Morales and Peter Parker in action, but it wasn't made clear exactly how switching between the two heroes works in the upcoming sequel. Speaking to Eurogamer, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar clarified.

"We have content designed around Peter, we have content designed around Miles and we have content where you can play either," Intihar said. "You'll be able to - in the open world - freely switch between them with a simple button press."

Peter Parker is the protagonist and main playable character in the first Spider-Man game, while its spinoff centers around Miles Morales. But in the sequel launching sometime this Fall, you'll do plenty of swinging around as both characters. Intihar suggested that the ability to tap between them so freely is made possible by the boost in processing power afforded by the PS5's new-gen hardware.

"Being able to switch in the open world so quickly between the two characters is really, really awesome," Intihar added. "Just being able to pick and choose who I want to play as for a certain activity... it's been so awesome to have that feature. [It's] something we probably wouldn't have explored previously."

Naturally, having two main playable characters has sparked some speculation among fans that two players might be able to join up and fight crime in New York together, but Insomniac has confirmed that there won't be a co-op option in the sequel.

We've only seen a little of it, but we're already terrified of Spider-Man 2's Venom suit - and the possibility of an entire symbiote family.