Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor could be teasing the entire symbiote family

A Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor has teased multiple symbiotes for the sequel.

Last year in September 2022, Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter spoke at a panel at the SacAnime Summer 2022 convention. When asked about villain Venom appearing in Spider-Man 2, Jeter teased that "they're everywhere," before trailing off and going mum on the topic.

The video is old, yes, but it's recently resurfaced among Insomniac fans because of Jeter's comments teasing co-op. Insomniac stepped in earlier this week to shoot down speculation about co-op in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is what's got this older panel back in the news now.

This comment about symbiotes is intriguing because Venom is the only symbiote that's ever been confirmed for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Jeter's comment appears to be alluding to multiple symbiotes appearing in Insomniac's new game, which opens up a few possibilities for the sequel.

One possibility is that Carnage could be appearing in Spider-Man 2. Not just that, but since Jeter says the symbiotes are "everywhere," this could be alluding to the entire 'Carnage Family' popping up, no doubt to wreck havoc throughout New York City and kill dozens of innocents in the process.

After all, Insomniac did previously say that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be darker than the first. For those unfamiliar, the Carnage Family were a group of prison escapees who went on a bloodthirsty rampage, before being put down by none other than Spider-Man and Venom, teaming up together. Their potential appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be extremely timely - Marvel has pitched this year as the 'Summer of Symbiotes', and with the Spider-Man 2 release window set for the Autumn, Venom, Carnage, and co could be pretty relevant.

Sony is set to debut a big PlayStation Showcase tomorrow on May 24, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could well be a in starring role, given it's still slated to launch this year.

