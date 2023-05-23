Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dev shoots down co-op mode it never announced in the first place

Insomniac's upcoming sequel Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is an "epic single-player adventure", and not co-op.

Future players of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will swing through New York City solo as Insomniac confirms its upcoming sequel is a single-player game. Since Peter Parker and Miles Morales appear side by side multiple times in the game's trailers, some fans thought the sequel would be co-op.

Insomniac broke the news when replying to a fan on Twitter who asked whether the upcoming Spidey sequel would be co-op. "Nope!," the developer replied, "It is an epic single-player adventure!" This might be disappointing news for those hoping to have teamed up with their player two, but it shouldn't be too surprising, considering Insomniac's other Spider-Man games are also single-player.

Nope! It is an epic single-player adventure!May 22, 2023 See more

"I'm slightly disappointed to hear that because it would've been amazing if you could co-op it with someone," one Twitter user replied to Insomniac's tweet. "This is disappointing, co-op would fit so well in this game knowing that we have Peter and Miles as a team," another fan also added . "For some reason [I] was hoping we'd have, like, a multiplayer web swinging race mode," another fan reveals .

Insomniac's tweet also got shared over on Reddit , where several fans debated in the comments whether they're suitable to be let down by this news: "I mean was anyone actually expecting co-op? Like they made 2 single-player games and it would make no sense for the new one to break that pattern," one user explains.

Another fan has also suggested that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could play similarly to one of Insomniac's other games, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart , where gameplay shifted between the two protagonists. Since we know Peter and Miles are going to be in the sequel, it wouldn't be too unbelievable to expect opportunities to play as both characters throughout the game.

We don't have to wait much longer to find out what Insomniac has in store as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is definitely releasing this year . Fans are still waiting for a firm release date but this could all change as a PlayStation Showcase is set to air on May 24, which Sony has promised will feature over an hour's worth of PS5 and PSVR 2 games.