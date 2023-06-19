Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has 10 new suit cosmetics - but only with a deluxe pre-order

Marvels' Spider-Man 2 has 10 unlockable suits exclusive to Digital Deluxe Edition pre-order copies of the game, as well as color variants for each.

Creative director Bryan Intihar confirmed in an interview (via Marvel) that non-standard Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-orders, meaning Digital Deluxe Edition or Collector's Edition pre-orders only, will provide "some early unlocks to the suits" and their color variants.

These include Peter's mohawk-topped Apunkalyptic Suit, Miles' pink-accented Tokusatsu Suit that riffs off the Power Rangers aesthetic, and "two suits that have capes."

We were hopeful that "early unlocks" inferred the suits might be available in standard copies while playing through organically, but developer Insomniac confirmed (via Twitter) that these 10 cosmetic items are "exclusive to the DDE [Deluxe Digital Edition]" version.

(Image credit: Sony)

As one of the most-anticipated upcoming Marvel games in development, it stands to reason that many are excited to see the web-slinging dual-protagonists suited and booted in never-before-seen style, and pre-ordering the game is the only way to do it. Not only can Digital Deluxe Edition buyers expect one caped suit cosmetic for Peter and Miles respectively, each featuring snazzy "web-wings", but Intihar says he's most excited about the color variants.

"And that's for the majority of our suits," he says. "We have these color variants now, which is new to customization. So you actually get to unlock a suit, but then you also get the variants that we offer." It's just one way we can make the most of Spider-Man 2's Photo Mode, he says, so "people are going to really have a lot of uniqueness too when they post stuff online."

Those who have already pre-ordered standard versions of the game can upgrade to Digital Deluxe for $10 to gain access to all 10 suit cosmetics, Photo Mode frames, and three exclusive skill points when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20, 2023.

Keep your eye on some other upcoming PS5 games being released this year, from Lords of the Fallen to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.