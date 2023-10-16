Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor thinks the web-head's villains are second only to Batman's

One of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 's actors thinks their series' villains are second only to Batman's.

Yuri Lowenthal, the voice of Peter Parker in both of Insomniac's Spider-Man games, has compared the villains in Marvel's long-running superhero series to DC's Batman's - revealing that he believes Spider-Man's rogue gallery villains are "second to" or maybe even "on par" with Batman's villains aka The Joker, Riddler, Scarecrow, and Penguin.

In an interview with Collider , Lowenthal was asked if there are any villains he'd personally like to see in a potential third Marvel's Spider-Man game, to which the actor responded: "It's tough, and I certainly don't wanna spoil things for people who are just getting started playing this game or who haven't played it yet. I will just comment by saying that, second to maybe Batman or maybe on par with Batman, Spider-Man has the greatest rogues gallery villains."

So far, In Insomniac's universe, we've seen Peter Parker come up against a number of Marvel villains including Vulture, Electro, Rhino, Kingpin, Mister Negative, and many more. As revealed in the trailers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, we're about to come face to face with even more of these recognizable bad guys such as Venom, Kraven the Hunter, and The Sandman. It'll be interesting to see if we get any more surprise appearances when the game launches later this week.

Speaking of the Spidey sequel's release, we are now less than a week away from swinging through New York City ourselves. The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-load times for PS5 have already begun meaning you can start downloading from today to get stuck in as soon as the game launches on October 20, 2023. It's probably a good idea to keep offline between now and then though, as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 spoilers are already spreading .