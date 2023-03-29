Marvel's Wonder Man series adds Fear the Walking Dead actor to cast

Fear the Walking Dead actor Demetrius Grosse has been cast as Eric Williams AKA Grim Reaper, the brother of Simon Williams AKA Wonder Man.

According to TVLine (opens in new tab), the news broke via industry insiders weeks ago but remained unconfirmed until now.

Wonder Man, created by Stan Lee along with Don Heck and Jack Kirby, made his comic book debut in The Avengers #9 back in 1964. After his wealthy industrialist father's company begins to fail thanks to its competitor Stark Industries, Simon is given superpowers by supervillain Baron Zemo, becoming a villain of his own until eventually crossing over to the good side – and joining the team – in The Avengers #160. Yahya Abdul-Maten II will play the titular role.

His brother Eric, the 'black sheep' of the family, first appeared in The Avengers #52. He was eventually given a scythe by Spider-Man adversary the Tinkerer, and took the name Grim Reaper.

The series also sees the reteaming of Ben Kingsley with Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, as the director has signed on to executive produce. Andrew Guest, best known for his work on 30 Rock, Community, and Brooklyn 99, will serve as head writer.

Grosse recently ended a six-episode arc on Fear the Walking Dead and appeared on an episode of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. He also had recurring roles on The Rookie and Frontier.

Wonder Man is reportedly set to begin filming this spring.