Marvel to debut long-delayed Silk series in March

Marvel Comics has announced that its long-delayed relaunched Silk title from writer Maurene Goo and artist Takeshi Miyazawa will kick-off in March. Silk #1 was originally announced in February 2020 to debut in July 2020, however, the advent of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused shutdowns and publishing delays throughout the comic book industry, necessitating many titles be rearranged or even canceled.

(Image credit: Takeshi Miyazawa (Marvel Comics))

"By day, Cindy Moon works as an intrepid reporter for the upstart new media empire, Threats & Menaces, under her old boss, J. Jonah Jameson. By night, she's Silk, crime-fighting superhero!" reads Marvel's official description of Silk's new title.

"But those worlds are about to collide as an investigation into a series of gangland murders puts Silk and everyone she loves in danger," it continues. "Who is this powerful new player in New York's underworld, where did she come from, and what is she doing with that strange cat demon?"

"It will take all of Cindy's prowess as reporter and hero to find the answers…and stay alive!"

Though the identity of the villain is presented as totally mysterious, the original announcement offered more clues as to the nature of the new threat.

"Turns out the murders are being committed by the cat demon Kasha at the behest of Saya, an international businesswoman who has ties to a major Marvel villain," states the original synopsis.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Saya is closer to Silk than Cindy knows, and things are about to get extremely dangerous in both Cindy and Silk's worlds as these ruthless villains get ever closer!"

Silk is of course the superhero identity of Cindy Moon, as stated. Silk has powers almost identical to Peter Parker's – and as it turns out, she got them on the same day at the same time, bitten by another radioactive spider from the same experiment that led to Peter becoming Spider-Man.

"The opportunity to write a Korean-American super hero—a woman, no less—is one that I never thought would come my way," stated Goo at the time of Silk's initial announcement. "I'm so excited to flex this writing muscle and to explore new stories for Silk—a character I love."

"Her fierceness and loyalty are qualities I understand and relate to, and I hope readers feel the same as she fights new foes and protects old friends."

A live-action Silk TV series is also reportedly in development from Sony, who own the film and TV license for Marvel's Spider-Man characters.

Silk #1 is due out in March. Look for Marvel Comics' full March 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Good news for Silk fans though, as the series is back - but what of the other missing Marvel titles once-announced for 2020?