Marvel Snap season 2 could be all about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Snap season 2 could be themed around Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, if a new tease from the card battler's lead developer is anything to go by.

The first season of Marvel Snap post-beta is centered around Spider-Man's corner of the universe amid a Symbiote Invasion. Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner has yet to formally reveal the theme for the next season, but now we have a pretty darn good clue.

In an interview with IGN (opens in new tab), Second Dinner co-founder Ben Brode suggested that the next season of Marvel Snap will "overlap" with an upcoming Marvel movie. Well, if you've been keeping up with movie release dates, you'll know Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is premiering on November 11, while the end of Marvel Snap's launch season happens tonight. That timing, coupled with the fact that there aren't any other major Marvel releases until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February, strongly suggests a Wakanda Forever theme.

"I'll just say that there's an exciting movie coming out from Marvel that we're really, really excited about internally and maybe there’s some overlap there," Brode said.

As for everything else to expect from Marvel Snap season 2 and beyond, we know the game is getting a battle mode at some point in 2022. It's unclear if it'll be added in the next season or later on, but it's been described as a "totally new way to play Marvel Snap" and "the best way to play against friends."

In case you need any more reason to jump on the Marvel card battler train, our 4.5/5-star Marvel Snap review says "it'll make you feel like a f**king genius."