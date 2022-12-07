Marvel Snap Token Shop tier list and best cards to get

This Marvel Snap Token Shop tier list and knowing what the best cards are to get is important now the Token Shop gives players a streamlined and consistent way of earning the cards they want the most. Every eight hours, the Token Shop features a different card in its rotation, allowing players to spend currency to purchase it. Sometimes, the Shop gives you access to some stinkers, but other times, you might just be looking at the key to reaching Infinite Rank. But which cards should you prioritize spending your hard-earned Tokens on? In this guide, we’ll run down the top 10 best Marvel Snap cards to buy from the Token Shop.

Daredevil

(Image credit: Nuverse)

On turn 5, you get to see your opponent's plays before you make your own.

In many matches, Daredevil can make the difference between victory and defeat. Being able to see your enemy’s move first on turn 5, can influence how your final turns unfold, giving you insight as to how – and where – you should play your cards.

Green Goblin

(Image credit: Nuverse)

On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.

While Green Goblin isn’t earth-shattering by any means, its low 3 Cost not only crowds your enemy’s side, but it also lowers their Power by 3 (sort of like the younger sibling of Hobgoblin). It’s a simple-to-use card that can turn the tide of a match, and fits into most decks.

Doctor Doom

(Image credit: Nuverse)

On Reveal: Add a 5-Power Doombot to each other location.

Doctor Doom is effective on its own, as its 5-Power Doombots are often enough to push you to victory. This comes in handy, especially with Locations that disallow you from playing cards at them like Sanctum Sanctorum. When you stack Doctor Doom with other cards such as Patriot, you’re bound to win.

Sera

(Image credit: Nuverse)

Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost 1 less. (minimum 1)

Energy is scarce in Marvel Snap, which is exactly why Sera is so effective. Depending on the cards you have in your hand, Sera can be borderline overpowered, allowing your Energy pool to stretch much further. If you have lots of different low Energy cards in your hand, you can unload many of them during the final stages of a match with Sera.

Mystique

(Image credit: Nuverse)

On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it.

Mystique is a bit more technical, but if you know how to use this card, you can destroy the competition. This works well with cards like Wong, Mojo, Sera, and the beloved Patriot. Depending on how you use Mystique, it can buff all your cards on the board, assuming you just played something like Blue Marvel, or something similar.

Lockjaw

(Image credit: Nuverse)

When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck.

This is an interesting card that effectively lets you play expensive cards you might not otherwise be able to afford. In essence, you should play a lower-Cost card alongside Lockjaw, in hopes that a more Powerful card will replace it, giving your Energy more mileage. Lockjaw works well in most decks, but is ideal when Discarding, used with a 0-Cost Swarm.

Absorbing Man

(Image credit: Nuverse)

On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.

Much like Mystique, Absorbing Man can copy abilities. This card replicates On Reveal abilities, so it works well alongside White Tiger, Shang-Chi, or Black Panther. While its benefits are obvious, one underrated strategy is to use this card to impact two lanes – for instance, you can use Shang-Chi on one lane, and then use Absorbing man on another to render your opponent’s side of the board useless.

She-Hulk

(Image credit: Nuverse)

Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.

The benefit of She-Hulk is that she’s super useful in most decks, and based on her effect, can be played as early as turn 4. This is huge, giving you tremendous Power at low Cost. She-Hulk works well with Moon Girl, which duplicates your hand, possibly giving you the ability to play two in one match for high Power. You can’t go wrong with She-Hulk.

Patriot

(Image credit: Nuverse)

Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.

Patriot is easily one of the most overpowered in the game when using a “No Abilities” deck. If stacked with Mystique, Ultron, Doctor Doom, and/or Onslaught, Patriot’s effects are bolstered even further. This not only impacts one card, but nearly your entire side of the board if you’re running a No Abilities deck. It’s easily the meta, and is hard to counter, so we highly recommend spending your Tokens on this one.

Wong

(Image credit: Nuverse)

Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.

Wong is a practically universal card that, when used properly, can buff your side of the board, leading you to victory. It works well with early Pool 1 cards, or even later game cards, making it effective in most decks. The reason it’s so useful is that it doesn’t just impact one card, but everything you play at a specific Location. This is huge, and can give you ridiculous benefits in general.