The best Marvel Prime Day deals for wannabe Avengers

Marvel Encyclopedia |
$40 $16.35 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $24 - A brilliant book collates essential facts about all the Marvel heroes and villains, complete with an intro from the one-and-only Stan Lee himself.
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet |
$69.99 $65.38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 7% - A brilliant LEGO set that'll have any budding owners giving Thanos a run for his money - hopefully with a slightly less devastating snap though.
Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition Board Game |
$33.99 $21.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $12 - An Avengers-themed version of Monopoly that comes with 12 amazing Marvel tokens, and special Infinity Gauntlet and Stark Industries cards. Like all the other themed Monopoly variants, it has its own rules, board, and events, all in keeping with the Marvel universe.
Marvel Avengers Infinity War Neon Team T-Shirt |
$22.99 $10.99 at Amazon
(opens in new tab)Save $12 - I'm personally really fussy about merch tees but this is not only a very good price but also tastefully done. Available in men's, women's, and youth cuts all for the same price.
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle set |
$69.99 $55.99 at Amazon
(opens in new tab)Save $14 - Recreate that final scene of Avengers: Endgame with this set, which has a tasty discount right now. It comes with Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, and Chitauri warrior mini-figures, plus a Thanos figure and an Ant-Man micro-figure. Not quite the full cast but enough to make your own narrative.
LEGO Marvel Iron Man Figure |
$39.99 $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $8 - This is such a brilliant set that's not only a fun build but also a poseable action figure to mess around with when it's built.
Marvel Avengers Mech Strike Captain America Strikeshot Shield |
$22.99 $18.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $4 - It might not let you frisbee the shield like Cap, but it does let you hold it just like him - and fire NERF bullets from it.
Marvel Avengers Action Figures |
$50 $43.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $6 - They weren't kidding when they called this the ultimate protector's pack. Posable figures of Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Spider-Man, War Machine, and Falcon in one set.
