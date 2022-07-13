The best Marvel Prime Day deals for wannabe Avengers

Prime Day Marvel deals are the perfect way to nab some merch, Lego, and other gizmos to display your love of the Marvel Universe for all to see. There are still plenty of Prime Day gaming deals to snap up in these closing hours of the saving season, so make sure to check these out before they're gone.

There's some seriously cool Lego sets, a few tees, and other merch up for grabs here, and we've collated some of the best Marvel deals still live.

As this is Amazon Prime Day, it's worth remembering that if you need to be a member to get a lower price, you can (as long as you haven't used one recently) sign up for a free trial (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Marvel Encyclopedia | $40 $16.35 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $24 - A brilliant book collates essential facts about all the Marvel heroes and villains, complete with an intro from the one-and-only Stan Lee himself.



(opens in new tab) LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet | $69.99 $65.38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 7% - A brilliant LEGO set that'll have any budding owners giving Thanos a run for his money - hopefully with a slightly less devastating snap though.



(opens in new tab) Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition Board Game | $33.99 $21.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - An Avengers-themed version of Monopoly that comes with 12 amazing Marvel tokens, and special Infinity Gauntlet and Stark Industries cards. Like all the other themed Monopoly variants, it has its own rules, board, and events, all in keeping with the Marvel universe.



(opens in new tab) Marvel Avengers Infinity War Neon Team T-Shirt | $22.99 $10.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $12 - I'm personally really fussy about merch tees but this is not only a very good price but also tastefully done. Available in men's, women's, and youth cuts all for the same price.



(opens in new tab) LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle set | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $14 - Recreate that final scene of Avengers: Endgame with this set, which has a tasty discount right now. It comes with Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, and Chitauri warrior mini-figures, plus a Thanos figure and an Ant-Man micro-figure. Not quite the full cast but enough to make your own narrative.



(opens in new tab) LEGO Marvel Iron Man Figure | $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8 - This is such a brilliant set that's not only a fun build but also a poseable action figure to mess around with when it's built.



(opens in new tab) Marvel Avengers Mech Strike Captain America Strikeshot Shield | $22.99 $18.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $4 - It might not let you frisbee the shield like Cap, but it does let you hold it just like him - and fire NERF bullets from it.



(opens in new tab) Marvel Avengers Action Figures | $50 $43.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6 - They weren't kidding when they called this the ultimate protector's pack. Posable figures of Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Spider-Man, War Machine, and Falcon in one set.



Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

(opens in new tab) Try out a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (opens in new tab)

If you want to get your hands on the best Prime Day Fire Stick deals then an Amazon Prime membership is the way to go. Fortunately, you can try out the service risk-free for 30-days risk-free. A subscription costs $14.99 / £7.99 per month, should you want to keep the Amazon benefits rolling once the trial time is done.

More of today's Prime Day deals

Remember to be thorough in your Prime Day hunting and check out all the latest Prime Day Xbox deals, Prime Day PS5 deals, and Prime Day PC deals for more discounted, quality gear.