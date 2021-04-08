Marvel dub actor might have just confirmed Tobey Maguire’s return in Spider-Man 3

Marvel’s worst-kept secret might have just been confirmed. Talk of Tobey Maguire reprising his role as the webhead in Spider-Man 3 has been going on for some time. Now, the Spanish dub actor for Maguire in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy has potentially spoiled his big return.

Roger Pera was asked during an appearance on Spanish podcast El Sotano del Planet whether he is dubbing an upcoming Spider-Man movie anytime soon.

Pera said he has been in touch with Sony and "There was a moment when I thought: this is fake, but yes, this is going to happen, I don't know when, but we are going to work on it." (H/T Sebastian Puerta on Twitter for the translation, which has been verified by the GamesRadar+ team).

The original video was deleted, edited and re-upload, but here is the source. pic.twitter.com/tcQz73BmE0April 5, 2021 See more

All signs seemingly point to Maguire’s Peter Parker showing up in Spider-Man 3. Then, the plot thickens: the video featuring the dub actor was removed and re-uploaded with Pera’s quotes scrubbed from the recording. (H/T Reddit)

For its part, El Sotano del Planet responded to any suggestion of a Spider-Man reveal in a statement on Twitter. It reads, "In our last direct, Roger Pera could not confirm anything related to an upcoming Spiderman movie due to the lack of any information. Any claim to that effect has no basis."

Of course, Pera – who has dubbed over the likes of A-List actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon in the past – may be talking about another Spider-Man project. An Into the Spider-Verse sequel is out in 2022, though dubbing for No Way Home’s December release may yet be imminent.

Tobey Maguire might be joined by several more familiar faces in Spider-Man 3. Various reports have said everyone from Andrew Garfield to Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock could be appearing alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in No Way Home.

For now, we’ll have to wait until things are official – but it certainly seems like we’ll be getting at least one major Spidey return later this year.

