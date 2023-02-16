Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and all of Marvel's May 2023 comics and covers revealed

Marvel Comics has unveiled its full May 2023 solicitations, and the publisher is heating things up for the summer months with a host of new titles and stories.

Right off the bat, just as the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated movie (opens in new tab) is coming out in theaters, Marvel Comics is planning the release of a new Edge of Spider-Verse anthology title (opens in new tab) featuring numerous Spider-heroes from around the Multiverse.

And speaking of Spider-Man, Miles Morales will take on one of Spidey's deadliest foes, Carnage (opens in new tab), in a story titled Carnage Reigns on the 30th anniversary of the landmark '90s event Maximum Carnage.

Marvel's making May a Spidey threepeat with a big story featuring Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #25 and #26 which Marvel has billed as "the most shocking Spider-Man moment in 50 years" (opens in new tab) - which is exactly how long ago Gwen Stacy died in Amazing Spider-Man #121.

On the non-Spider-Man front, Marvel is celebrating another big anniversary in 2023, releasing an oversized one-shot titled Fury (opens in new tab) in honor of the 60th anniversary of SHIELD super spy Nick Fury's 1963 debut.

Meanwhile, the Hulk is getting a new annual that returns to his horror roots (opens in new tab) with a found-footage story that also brings in the classic Marvel kaiju Giganto. And in the landmark Fantastic Four #700 (opens in new tab) (which is also #7 of the current volume, thanks to legacy numbering (opens in new tab)), Doctor Doom will take on the FF in a battle that spans all of time and space.

Upcoming Marvel Comics May 2023: Spotlight

Editor's Note Editor's Note Josh West UK Managing Editor Every month, Marvel opens a portal to the future and lets us have a little look at the comic books that are set to release in 12 weeks time. It's exciting timings – but it's also a little exhausting. There's so many interesting new comic books in here, featuring some of the best Marvel characters, but knowing where to look can be tricky. Which is why we try to spotlight some of the most exciting new reads, as well as some jumping-on points which show potential. That's what you'll find below and, when you're done with the Marvel May 2023 solicitations spotlight, be sure to click the jump links to head straight to your favorite franchise.

AVENGERS #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS #1

Written by: Jed Mackay | Art by: C.F. Villa | Cover by: Stuart Immonen | Corner Box Variant Cover by: Mark Brooks | Variant Cover by: Kael Ngu | Virgin Variant Cover by: Kael Ngu | Variant Cover by: Daniel Acuña | Variant Cover by: Marco Checchetto | Hidden Gem Variant Cover by: Paul Smith | Variant Cover by: Skottie Young | Scarlet Witch Variant Cover by: Derrick Chew | Scarlet Witch Virgin Variant Cover by: Derrick Chew | Negative Space Variant Cover by: John Tyler Christopher | 40 pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/17/2023

Assemble!

Jed Mackay And Stormbreaker C.F. Villa take the reins of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! The Star. The Icon. The Witch. The Construct. The God. The Engineer. The King.

The world is ever in peril, and a new team of Avengers mobilizes to meet any dangers that dare threaten the planet. But when TERMINUS attacks, a new and insidious danger rears its head: one that the Avengers know all too well, and one that comes to them in the most dangerous of guises – that of a friend.

GROOT #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GROOT #1 (OF 4)

Written by: Dan Abnett | Art by: Damian Couceiro | Cover by: Lee Garbett | Variant Cover by: Peach Momoko | Variant Cover by: Pete Woods | Variant Cover by: Benjamin Su | Variant Cover by: Skottie Young | 40 pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/03/2023

Monster, Hero, Guardian...Groot!

Before he was a Guardian of the Galaxy… before the Grootfall… young Groot lived a life of tranquility on his serene home world. But when monstrous invaders attack his planet, Groot must accept his heroic destiny!

Will this destiny lead him to come to blows with a young Kree soldier by the name of Mar-Vell? Join writer Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy) and artist Damian Couceiro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2099, X-Force) as they reveal never-before-seen moments of Groot's origin and first adventure through the galaxy!

SILK #1 (of 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SILK #1 (of 5)

Written by: Emily Kim | Art by: Ig Guara | Cover by: Dave Johnson | Women of Marvel Variant Cover by: Elena Casagrande | Variant Cover by: David Nakayama | Variant Cover by: Peach Momoko | Virgin Variant Cover by: Peach Momoko | Windowshades Variant Cover by: Tom Reilly | Silk Variant Cover by: Derrick Chew | Silk Virgin Variant Cover by: Derrick Chew | 32 Pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/10/2023

Silk Swings Back Into The Spider-Verse!

There's something rotten in Los Angeles, and ace detective Cindy Moon is on the case! Wait…that can't be right. In this mind-bending new series, Cindy will face old foes and never-before-seen dangers that will take her to the breaking point! Brought to you by all-star writer Emily Kim (Silk, Tiger Division) and Marvel veteran Ig Guara (Ghost-Spider, Spider-Gwen)!

STORM #1 (of 5)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STORM #1 (of 5)

Written by: Ann Nocenti | Art by: Sid Kotian | Cover by: Alan Davis | Variant Cover by: Stanley "Artgerm" Lau | Virgin Variant Cover by: Stanley "Artgerm" Lau | Stormbreakers Variant Cover by: Nic Klein | Variant Cover by: Taurin Clarke | Marvel Icon Variant Cover by: Stefano Caselli | 40 pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/24/2023

Storm faces the blowback of her powers!

Ororo Munroe, A.K.A. STORM, has been a thief, a goddess and a leader of the X-MEN – and she's just getting started! With her mutant ability to control the weather bolstered by her top-notch fighting skills, she's a formidable opponent like no other (as Callisto of the Morlocks can attest)! But when an elemental power emerges near the Xavier Mansion, it'll take Storm to the limit of her powers and beyond!

Get ready for an electrifying all-new series showcasing Storm's days of rocking her mohawk and leading the X-Men, as she faces an All-New Villain that will threaten to tear her apart from her team… and what she thought she knew about herself!

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Written by: Ryan North, Leonardo Romero, and Mirka Andolfo | Art by: Paulo Siqueira, Nico Leon, and Leonardo Romero | Cover by: Leinil Francis Yu | Variant Cover by: Rod Reis | Symbiote Variant Cover by: Ken Lashley | Venom the Other Variant Cover by: Ryan Stegman | Variant Cover by: Skottie Young | Variant Cover by: Peach Momoko | Virgin Variant Cover by: Leinil Francis Yu | 40 pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/10/23 |

Return to the Venomverse!

Face front, Venomaniacs – to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the creation of Venom, the Summer of Symbiotes Is Underway! And it all starts with Extreme Venomverse, a landmark series that's going to take Mighty Marveldom to corners of the hive never seen before in three titanic tales!

First, Comics superstars Ryan North and Paulo Siqueira put a fresh and exciting spin on a story you may be familiar with… starring Eddie Brock as… Spider-Man?! Then, your new favorite comics writer, Mirka Andolfo, shows you a side of the whole Brock family you never thought you'd see! And finally, one of the best writer/artists in comics today, Leonardo Romero, reimagines Venom as a samurai! But whether all of your new favorite symbiotes will survive this summertime saga remains to be seen…

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI - LANDO #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lucasfilm / Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Lucasfilm / Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Lucasfilm / Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Lucasfilm / Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – LANDO #1

Written by: Stephanie Phillips | Art by: Álvaro López | Cover by: Ryan Brown | Virgin Variant Cover by: Ryan Brown | Connecting Variant Cover by: Lee Garbett | Variant Cover by: Rahzzah | Variant Cover by: Brian Stelfreeze | Variant Cover by: Tyler Kirkham | 40 Pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/03/2023

Lando and Chewie Ante Up To Save the Galaxy!

When Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca find themselves on a perilous mission to steal from Jabba himself, a dangerous figure from Lando's past threatens their plans and their lives. Chewie finds that putting his trust in Calrissian is a gamble that just might pay off, as Lando calls on his skills as a smuggler to make it out alive.

Part of a series of one-shots celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi, this story by Stephanie Phillips (Cosmic Ghost Rider, Rogue & Gambit) and Álvaro López (Captain Marvel) bring you a new, high-stakes adventure with some of Star Wars' most beloved characters.

FANTASTIC FOUR #7

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR #7

Written by: Ryan North | Art by: Iban Coello | Cover by: Alex Ross | Spider-Verse Variant Cover by: Giuseppe Camuncoli | Variant Cover by: Greg Land | Black and White Virgin Variant Cover by: Greg Land | Homager Variant Cover by: Rob Liefeld | Hidden Gem Variant Cover by: Jack Kirby | Linking 700 Character Wraparound Variant Cover by: Scott Koblish | 56 Pages | $5.99 | On-sale: 05/17/2023

COLOSSAL ISSUE #700!

Fantastic Four #7 is also Fantastic Four #700, which means we're absolutely going huge. It's an over-sized spectacular as the Fantastic Four reach their new home – not knowing that a mysterious threat has made it there first! As their knowledge of language itself begins to melt from their minds, the Four are in disarray as their existence hangs in the balance...and the greatest villain of all time finally seals their DOOM.

FURY #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FURY #1

Written by: Al Ewing | Art by: Scot Eaton, Tom Reilly, Adam Kubert, Ramon Rosanas | Cover by: Adam Kubert | Variant Cover by: Chris Samnee | Variant Cover by: Mike Del Mundo | 56 Pages | $5.99 | On-sale: 05/24/2023

WHO IS S.C.O.R.P.I.O.?

A glamorous rogue agent with a deadly secret lures NICK FURY into the action-thriller of a lifetime… his father's! Following the trail opens never-before-seen Fury files from the Howlin' '40s...the Swingin' '60s… and today! But it takes more than one Nick Fury to unlock a mystery decades in the making – and to answer the question...WHO IS S.C.O.R.P.I.O.?

Upcoming Avengers comics (May 2023)

AVENGERS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by Stan Lee | Art by Jack Kirby | Cover by Jack Kirby | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/17/23

And there came a day unlike any other, when Earth's Mightiest Heroes were united against a common threat! On that day the Avengers were born! The first five heroes to answer the call? Thor, Iron Man, the Wasp, Ant-Man and the Hulk! And the nefarious foe whose fiendish plan brought them together? Loki! Witness the Avengers' founding all over again as the trickster's bid to get the better of his brother, the God of Thunder, rebounds on him in spectacular fashion! Can these five very different heroes find a way to work together and defeat the God of Lies? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AVENGERS (1963) #1.

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #5 (Of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #5 (Of 5)

Written by Paul Levitz | Art by Alan Davis | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23

Showdown in the future! Will the original Avengers get a glimpse of what awaits them, or will the swirling madness of time swallow them up?

AVENGERS BEYOND #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS BEYOND #3 (OF 5)

Written by Derek Landy | Art by Greg Land | Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Todd Nauck | Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen | Variant Cover by Taruin Clarke | 32 pages | $3.99

The LOST ONE is here, knocking on Earth's door, waiting to be let in. In a desperate attempt to keep that door shut, a depleted Avengers force battle the Black Order in the veins and arteries of the dead Celestial they call home. Blood is spilled, bones are broken and betrayal is on the horizon…

Upcoming Captain America comic books (May 2023)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #12

Written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing | Art by Alina Erofeeva | Cover by Carmen Carnero | Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Carlos Gómez | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/17/23

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR PART THREE! The Black Widow enters the fray! As Bucky Barnes and White Wolf team up to strike at the heart of the Outer Circle conspiracy, Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson and their allies are caught in the crossfire! As the heroes fight their way across the war-torn Alaskan tundra to rescue Ian Rogers, Black Widow attempts to stop Bucky's descent into villainy – at any cost!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #13

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #13

Written by Tochi Onyebuchi | Art by R.B. Silva | Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Pete Woods | 32 Pages | $3.99 | On-Sale: 05/31/23

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR PART FOUR! White Wolf's latest trap has left the Captains America barely standing, and Sam Wilson is hesitant to push the team toward certain death without a backup plan. But Steve Rogers will stop at nothing to rescue his son — even if it means taking down one of his closest friends!

Upcoming Iron Man comic books (May 2023)

IRON MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by Archie Goodwin | Art by Gene Colan | Cover by Gene Colan | 32 Pages | $3.99 | On-Sale: 05/24/23

In 1968, after years of sharing a split title with Captain America (plus one issue with Namor), Iron Man blasted into his own solo series for the first time – and quickly found himself battling alone against A.I.M.! Trapped in the terror group's submarine, can Tony Stark fight his way out? Or will the sinister scientist Mordius discover the secrets of his invincible armor – and use them against the Golden Avenger? Plus: The origin of Iron Man is retold in action-packed fashion! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting IRON MAN (1968) #1.

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #6

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #6

Written by Gerry Duggan | Art by Andrea Di Vito | Cover by Kael Ngu |Variant Cover by Stephen Segovia | Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Ario Anindito |Connecting Variant Cover by Bob Layton | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/10/23

BLAST TO THE PAST! It's the untold story of Iron Man vs. the West Coast Avengers! But why is he fighting the likes of Wonder Man and Hawkeye? And how do the events of the past affect Tony's future?

I AM IRON MAN #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

I AM IRON MAN #3 (OF 5)

Written by Murewa Ayodele | Art by Dotun Akande | Variant Cover by Francesco Mobili | 32 Pages | $3.99 | On-Sale: 05/10/23

MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL… One of Iron Man's greatest regrets was his inability to save his mother's life. Iron Man dons new armor, an oni mask and twin plasma katanas on his quest to make his long list of regrets one item shorter. For his mom, he becomes the all-new IRON SHOGUN. This episode is set in the '90s era of Iron Man comics and, just like every other episode, is ideal for new readers as a jumping-on point for the series.

Upcoming Spider-Man comics (May 2023)

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 (OF 4)

Written by: Karla Pacheco & Zander Cannon | Art by: Pere Pérez & More | Cover by: Patrick Brown | Variant Cover by: Ken Lashley | Connecting Variant Cover by Josemaria Casanovas | Howard The Duck Variant Cover by Tba | Variant Cover by Tba | Virgin Variant Cover by Tba | Variant Cover by Skottie Young | 40 Pages | $4.99 | On-Sale: 05/03/23

INTO THE OTHER EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE! Spider-Rex returns and faces the VENOMSAURUS! Plus – who is the spider-killer?! Zander Cannon introduces the world to the scariest Spider-Character ever created!!! Bringing your favorite breakout characters back, as well as introducing brand new Spiders who will blow your mind!

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 4)

Written by David Hein & More (W) | Art by Luciano Vecchio & More | Cover by Patrick Brown | Connecting Variant Cover by Josemaria Casanovas | 40 Pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/31/23

SPINSTRESS sings her way into the biggest fight of her life!

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #1 (OF 5)

Written by: Steve Orlando | Art by: Justin Mason | Cover by Nick Bradshaw | Frame Variant Cover by Ken Lashley | Connecting Variant Cover by Rod Reis | Handbook Variant Cover by Justin Mason | 32 Pages | $3.99 | On-Sale: 05/03/23

FROM THE SHADOW OF EXODUS…COMES THE DARK GENESIS! Miguel O'hara, The Futuristic Spider-Man Of 2099, Must Face A Sinister Carnage Like Never Before! As society begins to crumble, SPIDER-MAN 2099 will need all the help he can get – but does the public even want his help? Or do they all just want to watch this world burn? Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus) continues his journey through the future world of 2099, this time paired with bombastic artist Justin Mason (Spider-Punk) – get ready for the debut of the New Heroes And Villains that populate the future!

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #2 (OF 5)

Written by: Steve Orlando | Art by: Justin Mason | Cover by Nick Bradshaw | Frame Variant Cover by Ken Lashley | Connecting Variant Cover by Rod Reis | Handbook Variant Cover by Justin Mason | 32 Pages | $3.99 | On-Sale: 05/10/23

ENTER: BLADE 2099, ZOMBIE HUNTER! As the city burns, new allies join the fight to save Nueva York from CARNAGE!

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #3 (OF 5)

Written by: Steve Orlando | Art by: Justin Mason | Cover by Nick Bradshaw | Frame Variant Cover by Ken Lashley | Connecting Variant Cover by Rod Reis | Handbook Variant Cover by Justin Mason | 32 Pages | $3.99 | On-Sale: 05/17/23

PUNISHER 2099 REBORN! But is he friend or foe?

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #4 (OF 5)

Written by: Steve Orlando | Art by: Justin Mason | Cover by Nick Bradshaw | Frame Variant Cover by Ken Lashley | Connecting Variant Cover by Rod Reis | Handbook Variant Cover by Justin Mason | 32 Pages | $3.99 | On-Sale: 05/24/23

CAUGHT IN THE TENDRILS OF CARNAGE! The heroes of 2099 are fighting a losing battle...but can Daredevil 2099 help turn the tide?

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #5 (OF 5)

Written by: Steve Orlando | Art by: Justin Mason | Cover by Nick Bradshaw | Frame Variant Cover by Ken Lashley | Connecting Variant Cover by Rod Reis | Handbook Variant Cover by Justin Mason | 32 Pages | $3.99 | On-Sale: 05/31/23

THE LAST STAND! Spider-Man 2099! Venom 2099! Daredevil 2099! Blade 2099! Punisher 2099! Moon Knight 2099! Spider-Woman 2099! Ghost Rider 2099! They all must face the horror of Halloween Jack, Carnage 2099 and his hive army! But Death will fall on both sides?

CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1

Written by Alex Paknadel & Cody Ziglar | Art by Julius Ohta and More! | Cover by Ryan Stegman |Connecting Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke | Variant Cover by Kendrick Lim | Variant Cover by Kyle Hotz | 64 Pages | One shot | $7.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23

CARNAGE VS. MILES MORALES! Cletus Kasady Is Back and badder than ever. With his soul trapped within the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during KING IN BLACK, Cletus has the means to level an untold amount of chaos and, well, carnage on New York City and the entire Marvel Universe. But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus' symbiotic veins needs POWER, and that means Cletus is hungry. Good thing Brooklyn's very own Spider-Man is there to stand in his way! If he survives their first encounter, that is.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6

Written by Cody Ziglar | Art by Federico Vicentini | Cover by Dike Ruan | Variant Cover by Takashi Okazaki | Connecting Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke | Marvel Icon Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli | 32 Pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/17/23

"CARNAGE REIGNS"– PART 2! No matter what Miles Morales throws at Cletus Kasady, the Extrembiote-powered monstrosity just keeps coming. And Cletus is only getting stronger. But how? Spider-Man needs help. A distraction, a second to breathe. Anything, or anyone, to give him a chance – any chance – at slowing Cletus down. But Miles can't rest. Help isn't coming. He's the only thing standing between New York City and maximum carnage…and if the heroes aren't answering Miles' calls…who's left on Spidey's speed dial?

CARNAGE #13

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CARNAGE #13

Written by: Alex Paknadel | Art by Francesco Manna | Cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim | Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman | Venom The Other Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman | Variant Cover by Skan | Connecting Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke | 32 Pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/31/23

"CARNAGE REIGNS" – PART 3! Returning to and fortifying his underground stronghold from the days of Absolute Carnage, Cletus Kasady sets his sights on even greater and gorier heights as Extremis demands blood!

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5)

Written by Al Ewing, David Pepose & Clay Mcleod Chapman | Art by Vincenzo Carratù, Ken Lashley And Paul Davidson | Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | Symbiote Variant Cover by Ken Lashley | Variant Cover by Peach Momoko | Variant Cover by Inhyuk Lee | Venom The Other Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman | 40 pages | $4.99 | On-Sale: 05/24/23

More VENOMOUS symbiotes enter the fray! The summer of symbiotes continues to weave its tendrils through the Marvel multiverse as even more never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time! VENOM scribe Al Ewing and artist Vincenzo Carratù (Mary Jane & Black Cat) unite to tell a purrfect tale about your favorite cat burglar and a certain heist she may have pulled on Marvel's First Family! Revisit MARVEL: 1602, with Clay McLeod Chapman and Paul Davidson, as they introduce the creepiest Venom EVER! David Pepose and Ken Lashley introduce you to what we're calling the L.M.V.: LIFE-MODEL VENOM! Cyborg Spider-Man, eat your heart out!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

Written by Zeb Wells | Art by John Romita Jr. | Variant Cover by Greg Land | Gwen Stacy Variant Cover by John Romita Jr.| Mary Jane Variant Cover by John Romita Jr. |Black And White Virgin Variant Cover by Greg Land | Variant Cover by Ed Mcguinness | Disney100 Variant Cover by Donald Soffritti |Disney100 Black And White Variant Cover by Donald Soffritti | Variant Cover by Skottie Young | Variant Cover by Tba | 56 Pages | $6.99 | On-sale: 05/10/23

The past and the present collide in this oversized and monumental 25th issue! Your heart isn't ready for this one.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26

Written by Zeb Wells | Art by John Romita Jr. | Variant Cover by Simone Bianchi | Variant Cover by Pepe Larraz | Spider-Verse Variant Cover by David Talaski | 40 pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/31/23

Now fully in the present, the Emissary has returned and his power is so far beyond Spider-Man's abilities.The heroes may figure out a way to win, but the cost of victory will be so immense that you may hope they don't...

Red Goblin #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Red Goblin #4

Written by Alex Paknadel | Art by Jan Bazaldua | Cover by Inhyuk Lee | Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Mike Mckone | Variant Cover by Sunghan Yune | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/17/23

FAMILY BUSINESS! Norman Osborn and his grandson reach a tacit agreement – but as good-natured as Norman may be now, when has an agreement anyone has made with him turned out well?

HALLOWS' EVE #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HALLOWS' EVE #3 (OF 5)

Written by Erica Schultz | Art by Michael Dowling | Variant Cover by Marguerite Sauvage | Variant Cover by Joshua "Sway" Swaby | Variant Cover by Skottie Young | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/24/23

EVE VERSUS SPIDER-MAN! 'Nuff said?!

SPIDER-MAN #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN #8

Written by Dan Slott | Art by Mark Bagley | Variant Cover by Humberto Ramos | Variant Cover by Humberto Ramos | Homager Variant Cover by Rob Liefeld | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23

"The End of the Spider-Verse" continues! Spider-Man has changed. His powers are super-charged, enabling him to be the best Spider-Man he can be… but can his all-too-human body take it? A classic Spider-Villain is back and doesn't care if Spidey has his hands full.

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #3 (OF 5)

Written by David Michelinie | Art by Farid Karami | Cover by Paulo Siqueira | Variant Cover by Francesco Manna | Variant Cover by Philip Tan | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/31/23

VENOM – AGENT OF S.H.I.E.L.D.?! VENOM has joined international super-spy Silver Sable's Wild Pack, but to stop planet-killing tech from falling into the wrong hands – they'll have to play by Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D.'s rules! But when New York City falls under attack, Venom may be S.H.I.E.L.D.'s only hope! And there's a new player in the game – DOCTOR DOOM has his own plans for the tech – and for Venom!

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3 (OF 5)

Written by Emily Kim | Art by Kei Zama | Cover by David Nakayama | Variant Cover by Greg Land |Virgin Variant Cover by Greg Land | Design Variant Cover by Peach Momoko | Variant Cover by Rian Gonzales | On-sale: 05/10/23

WHO CREATED THE CLONES? Things are not looking good for Spider-Gwen! Surrounded by three more clones who are ready for one less Gwen to be in this world, Ghost-Spider is beaten and alone. Unfortunately, that is not all she has to be worried about... Someone lurks in the shadows, as the mastermind behind the clones is revealed!

VENOM #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM #19

Written by Al Ewing | Art by Cafu | Cover by Bryan Hitch | Variant Cover by Marco Mastrazzo | Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Dan Panosian | Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/17/23

TRUE ENLIGHTENMENT! Battered, beaten and brutalized across nearly all of space and time, Eddie Brock's grit, determination and faith have wavered at times, but never broken. Here he reaches True Enlightenment, and you Venomaniacs will meet his most powerful form yet...

Cult Of Carnage: Misery #1 (Of 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Cult Of Carnage: Misery #1 (Of 5)

Written by Sabir Pirzada | Art by Francesco Mortarino | Cover by Skan | Virgin Variant Cover by Skan | Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | Venom The Other Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman | Variant Cover by Inhyuk Lee | Windowshades Variant Cover by Tba | 40 pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23

DEATH AND DESTRUCTION RETURN HOME! Liz Allen is the mother of Normie Osborn, who she is blissfully unaware is the all-new and all-deadly Red Goblin! But what Liz does know is that the Red Goblin has been active and has been seen VERY close to her home. And after her late husband's father, Norman Osborn (maybe you've heard of him?), gets pulled into the chaos and violence swirling around Normie, Liz has no choice but to use the resources at her disposal as the head of ALCHEMAX to take matters into her own hands and become something the Marvel Universe has never seen before!

Upcoming Star Wars comic books (May 2023)

Star Wars: Darth Vader - Black, White And Red #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.) (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.) (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Star Wars: Darth Vader - Black, White And Red #2

Written by Jason Aaron, David Pepose & More! | Art by Leonard Kirk & More! | Cover by Adam Kubert | Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey | Variant Cover by Salvador Larroca | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/24/23

JASON AARON CONTINUES HIS RETURN TO THE GREATEST VILLAIN IN THE GALAXY! Along with artist LEONARD KIRK, these two titans of comics tell a tale of horror and intrigue! PLUS, David Pepose makes his STAR WARS debut!

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.) (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.) (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9

Written by Cavan Scott | Art by Ario Anindito | Cover by Rafael De Latorre | Variant Cover by David Aja | Variant Cover by Natacha Bustos | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/10/23

Do Not Underestimate The Power Of The Dark Side! Vildar Mac has been haunted all his life. Now, as the Leveler is unleashed, the Jedi Knight faces a terrible decision – resist the lure of the dark side or become what he fears the most to survive. Will TEY SIRREK pay the ultimate price for Vildar's choice?

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.) (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10

Written by Cavan Scott | Art by Ario Anindito | Cover by Rafael De Latorre | Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | Variant Cover by David Lopez | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/24/23

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE TWO FINALE! The LEVELER has been unleashed in a secret Jedi vault on JEDHA. Jedi Knight VILDAR MAC has risked everything to defeat the PATH OF THE OPEN HAND, but in the face of tragedy, can he resist the lure of the dark side? Jedha's Battle for the Force reaches its epic conclusion!

STAR WARS: YODA #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.) (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

STAR WARS: YODA #7

Written by Marc Guggenheim | Art by Alessandro Miracolo | Cover by Phil Noto | Variant Cover by Pasqual Ferry | Variant Cover by Todd Nauck | Solo Movie 5th Anniversary Lando Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23

YODA VS. GENERAL GRIEVOUS…TO THE DEATH! The start of a new arc set during the tumultuous CLONE WARS! The Separatists have a powerful new weapon that can change the course of the war! Can Yoda and Anakin Skywalker discover the secret of the weapon in time?

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.) (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #4 (OF 5)

Written by Justina Ireland | Art by Pere Pérez | Cover by Ken Lashley |Variant Cover by Ema Lupacchino | Solo Movie 5th Anniversary Lando Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/31/23

DANGEROUS SIBLING RIVALRY! SANA must take on her brother PHEL or all is lost! But will it be DEVA LOMPOP who destroys the Starros family?

STAR WARS #34

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.) (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

STAR WARS #34

Written by Charles Soule | Art by Madibek Musabekov | Cover by Stephen Segovia | Variant Cover by Phil Noto | Return Of The Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Chris Sprouse | Solo Movie 5th Anniversary Han Solo & Chewbacca Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | Action Figure Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23

THE BROKEN SABER OF SKYWALKER! LUKE SKYWALKER searches for one of the rarest substances in the galaxy…KYBER – the living crystal that powers LIGHTSABERS! Does it hold the answer to the unpredictable thing the Force has become (see HIDDEN EMPIRE #5!)? What long-lost secret is he about to uncover?

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #34

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.) (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #34

Written by Ethan Sacks | Art by Paolo Villanelli | Cover by Ken Lashley | Solo Movie 5th Anniversary Enfys Nest Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli | Return Of The Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Chris Sprouse | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/17/23

INFERNO SQUAD TAKES THE SHOT! The BOUNTY HUNTERS must take on the INFERNO SQUAD head-on! This is the final fight of the Bounty Hunters as you know them! The fallout will shake the lineup to its core… Who STAYS? Who GOES? Who JOINS?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #32

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #32

Written by Alyssa Wong | Art by Minkyu Jung | Cover by Junggeun Yoon | Solo Movie 5th Anniversary Darth Maul Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | Return Of The Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Chris Sprouse | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/31/23

LUKE SKYWALKER: FRIEND OR FOE? After the fallout of HIDDEN EMPIRE, DOCTOR APHRA is at a crossroads. Who better to help her with that than...LUKE SKYWALKER?!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #34

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.) (Image credit: 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #34

Written by Greg Pak | Art by Adam Gorham | Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | Variant Cover by Raffaele Ienco |Return Of The Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Chris Sprouse | Solo Movie 5th Anniversary Drydon Vos Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/10/23

UNBOUND FORCE – Part TWO! According to the JEDI, fear leads to anger, and anger leads to hate. But does hate lead to suffering...or power? As DARTH VADER'S Force abilities spiral out of control, his lieutenant Sabé is caught in the maelstrom – and finally must confront the horrifying consequences of her choice to serve him. Will she choose darkness over light?

Upcoming X-Men comic books (May 2023)

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #4

Written by Tini Howard | Art by Vasco Georgiev | Cover by Erica D'Urso | Variant Cover by Davi Go | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/31/23

THE FURY OF DOCTOR DOOM! Betsy Braddock thought she had enough fury to deal with as Morgan Le Fay brings the Forgemaster Federal and his armies to the UK. But when Britain remains unbowed, Morgan reaches for the big gun – in the form of Doom! Will Morgan's ally of the past help her build the Avalon of her demented dreams? Or does Doctor Doom have a plan of his own up his iron sleeves?

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1

Written by Si Spurrier | Art by Phil Noto (A/C) | Variant Cover by Yanick Paquette | Variant Cover by Tba | 40 pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23

A BATTLE OF THE TITANS OF THE X-UNIVERSE! A man of innumerable personalities and powers vs. the most powerful artificial intelligence in this universe: Legion vs. Nimrod! With Nightcrawler in Orchis' clutches, David Haller and his allies will have to confront the mastermind who destroyed Warlock and nearly took Krakoa with him. But Nightcrawler is not himself... and Legion's allies aren't all they seem to be either. Mutant monsters roam the Earth... Banshee, broken once again, dreams of lost vengeance... Mother Righteous, her role in SINS OF SINISTER unrevealed, takes another stab at universal control... Si Spurrier and Phil Noto usher in new status quos for some of your favorite X-Men in this can't-miss one-shot!

X-MEN RED #11

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN RED #11

Written by Al Ewing (W) | Art by Jacopo Camagni | Cover by Russell Dauterman | Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio | Variant Cover by Edge |Marvel Icon Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/10/23

THE CALM BEFORE… After Brand's machinations and the Sins of Sinister, the mutants of Arakko are catching their breath…but even as Storm begins a new romance, she has no time to rest. Charles Xavier has questions about Magneto's death. He's not asking nicely.

IMMORTAL X-MEN #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IMMORTAL X-MEN #11

Written by Kieron Gillen | Art by Lucas Werneck | Cover by Mark Brooks | Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke | Variant Cover by Miguel Mercado | Variant Cover by Stephanie Hans | Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa | Quiet Council Variant Cover by Phil Noto | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23

STORM OF TWO WORLDS! Sins of Sinister is over...but the sins fallout remains. Storm can't believe what everyone has done. But when the fate of two worlds rests in her hands, what can she do about it?

WOLVERINE #33