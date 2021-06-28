Marvel changes WandaVision post-credits scene and it’s created a (now-debunked) fan theory

Marvel has gone back and edited the second WandaVision post-credits scene on Disney Plus – and fans think they have spotted a Doctor Strange ‘cameo’ in the replacement scene.

During the sweep across the landscape towards Wanda’s cabin, a blurry figure can be seen ghosting across the trees.

The post-credit scene for #WandaVision has been updated with a possible silhouette of Doctor Strange flying over 👀 pic.twitter.com/wCfTnoLMwiJune 27, 2021 See more

With Scarlet Witch’s connection to the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it stands to reason that Marvel may have gone back and added the Sorcerer Supreme to create a more concrete connection between the Marvel Phase 4 entries. After all, it’s something Marvel had originally considered.

One user on Twitter said it could be "Doctor Strange or White Vision", and another joked that it’s the equivalent of Marvel doing its own version of gaming patch notes or, for movie fans among us, Cats being updated with "improved visual effects" post-release.

But any hare-brained theory can be laid to rest. Thanks to Reddit user Cinephobe – via the medium of TikTok – it’s clear that the apparition isn’t Doctor Strange, Vision or, indeed, Mephisto. Instead, it’s just an editing goof from a lighting effect being airbrushed out. Unfortunately for Marvel, it’s present across every frame of the WandaVision post-credits scene. Oops. Curiously, a handful of ducks have also been removed.

Even though there’s no Doctor Strange appearance in WandaVision, Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen has teased a little of what to expect from the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"It's a bonkers movie, they're definitely going for that horror show vibe," she told GLAMOUR. That, when coupled with the Doctor Strange sequel (and Loki) writer Michael Waldron hinting that Sam Raimi’s presence tipped the movie into a slightly “scarier direction” in an interview with Friends From Work, makes us very intrigued for the 2022 release. Though it probably isn’t as scary as having a tiny on-screen mistake seen by millions…

