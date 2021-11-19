Martin Scorsese's next movie will star Jonah Hill as Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia

Martin Scorsese has set his next project – he's making a movie about rock band The Grateful Dead, with Jonah Hill playing frontman Jerry Garcia.

Scorsese and Hill previously worked together on The Wolf of Wall Street – he played Donnie Azoff, a character based on businessman and former stock broker Danny Porush, in the 2013 movie about corruption and fraud on Wall Street. Hill was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski penned the script, who have also written biopics like Ed Wood and Dolemite is My Name. The movie will be released on Apple TV Plus – Scorsese's upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons, is also coming to the streamer, so this isn't their first collaboration.

The Grateful Dead were formed in '60s California – they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and have sold more than 35 million albums online. Garcia was the band's lead guitarist and vocalist, and he passed away in 1995.

Scorsese was previously an executive producer on a documentary about the band, 2017's Long Strange Trip, so this won't be the first time he's helped to bring The Grateful Dead's history to the screen. It's still unclear how much of the band's story will be covered in this new movie.