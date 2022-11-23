Tumblr has invented a fake Martin Scorsese movie

Tumblr has somehow yielded a fake Martin Scorsese movie into existence – the entirely made-up 'lost' film even has its own devoted fanbase.

It all started with a pair of boots (opens in new tab): A Tumblr user shared that they bought a pair of knock-off boots online, but instead of displaying a proper brand name, the boots say, "Martin Scorsese Presents: Goncharov." After the post, another user made a fake vintage poster for the film (opens in new tab), adding Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Gene Hackman, and Harvey Keitel to the cast list. A blurb at the bottom reads, "The greatest mafia film ever made" along with the tagline, "Winer comes to Naples." Soon after, the movie took on a life of its own.

Phony Letterboxd reviews (opens in new tab) were made, with the fake film receiving various 'mixed' reviews, users penned analytical essays (opens in new tab) about the movie's supposed themes, and memes (opens in new tab) were created based on imaginary scenes and dialogue.

"It was hilarious in the beginning, but the way it’s developed within less than a day, kind of like it’s being willed into existence, is freaking me out a bit," one Tumblr user explained (opens in new tab) in a master post that chronicles the phony film's brief (but rather intense) history. "We’re toying with powers beyond our comprehension."

Linda Carter even joined in on the fun (opens in new tab), posting a photo set of her and Henry Winkler with the caption, "Me and 'The Fonz' at the premiere of Goncharov (1973) at Grauman's Chinese Theatre."

Needless to say, Goncharov has taken on a life of its own. There's been no word yet as to whether Scorsese has heard about his supposed 'lost' film, but we're curious to hear his reaction.

