Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit returns to Prime Day record low price

Last week's Nintendo Switch deals offered up some record low prices on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - but not for long. However, that very same $24.99 discount has now returned to Amazon's shelves, dropping the Mario set down to just $59.99 (opens in new tab) (was $84.99, launched at $99.99). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the AR kart racers, but we don't know how long this offer will last.

That's because this was a particularly speedy sale during Prime Day - lasting just a few hours before revving off the shelves. Nintendo Switch deals have only dropped Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit to this position twice before today, so you're getting a rare offer here.

Plagued by stock issues in its early months, price drops on this Nintendo Switch peripheral have been difficult to come by outside of major sales events. In fact, we can't remember the last time it was on sale without a bigger reason behind it. With speedy Prime shipping, you'll be setting up your own augmented reality tracks in no time.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set | $84.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $24.99 - This offer flew off the shelves in last week's Prime Day sales, but it's returned for round two today. You'll find the Mario edition of the AR racing kit available for a record low $59.99 right now - that's $24.99 off Amazon's previous $84.99 price (though this peripheral officially launched at $99.99).



What is Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit?

(Image credit: Future)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is an augmented reality system that allows you to control real life RC cars around your home and build a virtual racetrack using your Nintendo Switch console. The result is your own custom track builds through your own home, offering up hours of fun with a full campaign mode and plenty of time trials to work through. If you've already mastered Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (and you're waiting for those all-important booster courses), this is an excellent party piece. We gave Home Circuit 4.5 stars in our review, praising the innovative design and AR execution.

More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

If you're after more official peripherals, or you're just looking to stock up on some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market, you'll find plenty more Nintendo Switch deals on everything from consoles to controllers just below.

We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals if you're after something more handheld-focused, as well as the best Nintendo Switch memory cards and the best Nintendo Switch cases to keep your console protected.