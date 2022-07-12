Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is cheaper than ever at 50% off for Prime Day

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit lets you turn your living space into a real-life Mario Kart course for 50% less money than you'd usually have to spend, making this one of the best Prime Day Switch deals out there right now.
There was a time not too long ago when Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was being sold at exorbitant prices due to high demand, and although you can usually find it at its normal $99.99 MSRP these days, getting it for just $49.99 (opens in new tab) is an absolute steal. I am not ashamed to say this is the first of the Prime Day gaming deals that I impulse-bought on-sight - I figure at the very least, my cat will freakin' love it.
Everything you need to know about this dangerously tempting deal is just below, and keep scrolling for plenty more Prime Day deals further down the page.
One of today's best Prime Day Switch deals
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit |
$99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - Zoom around your living room in an actual Switch-controlled kart for half off. At this price, the novelty of turning your home into a Mario Kart race track - not to mention giving your cat some much-needed exercise - has never been cheaper or more tempting.
Looking for something new to play? Check out our general guide to Prime Day video game deals.