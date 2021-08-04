Margot Robbie dispels reports she "needs a break" from playing Harley Quinn after The Suicide Squad

Hey puddin’ – let’s turn that frown upside down: Harley Quinn actor Margot Robbie has indicated that she wants to continue playing the colorful anti-hero after her appearance in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Robbie has previously told Entertainment Weekly that the grueling schedule of filming Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad essentially back-to-back meant that she "need[ed] a break from Harley because she's exhausting."

That, predictably, caused some speculation and whispers that Robbie might be done with the iconic DC character after three appearances.

Mercifully, that’s not the case. In a more recent Entertainment Tonight interview, Robbie is refreshed and is positive about her chances of playing Harley Quinn again in a future project.

"No, I've had enough of a break. I'm ready to do her again," Robbie said. "I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one-year period, but that was a while ago now. I'm always ready for more Harley!"

Nothing is set in stone for Harley Quinn’s post-The Suicide Squad future (we wouldn’t say no to Gotham City Sirens, mind) and – for now, at least – it’s tough to see where the one-time Arkham Asylum psychiatrist fits in to DC’s stacked schedule.

The Batman is set to kick off a 2022 that sees Black Adam, The Flash, and an Aquaman sequel all fit into a 12-month period. The likes of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Blue Beetle, Batgirl, and a Ta-Nehisi Coates-directed Superman reboot are all also in various states of production.

Whether it’s Birds of Prey 2, another Suicide Squad installment, or something else entirely – it’s clear that Margot Robbie has no plans of retiring as Harley Quinn just yet.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on August 6. For more on what DC is cooking up, check out our guide to new superhero movies.