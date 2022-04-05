New A24 trailer gives viral sensation Marcel the Shell a wholesome big-screen adventure

Marcel the Shell and his tiny orange shoes are back in a big way.

A24 has released the trailer for Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, a feature film based on Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp's viral stop-motion shorts of the same name. The shorts follow a one-inch-tall shell named Marcel, voiced by Slate, who introduces viewers to his tiny, adorable life that involves wearing a lentil as a hat and using a raisin as a bean bag chair.

The new family-friendly mockumentary, directed by Fleischer-Camp, follows Marcel (Slate), his grandma Connie (Isabella Rossellini), and their pet lint named Alan. When a filmmaker (Fleischer-Camp) discovers the shells living in his Airbnb, he decides to document Marcel's journey to find his long-lost family. The script was written by Camp, Slate, and Nick Paley, which was based on a story he wrote with Slate, Paley, and Elisabeth Holm. Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann and Lesley Stahl also star.

Marcel first made his debut on Youtube in 2010 and has amassed more than 50 million views since. The success of the shorts led to two best-selling children's books, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On: Things About Me and Marcel the Shell: The Most Surprised I've Ever Been.

The movie made its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in 2021 and recently screened at SXSW. Overall reviews have been positive, and the film currently has a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On hits theaters in North America on June 24. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2022.