Magic Mike 3 stripped of HBO Max exclusivity for a theatrical release

Magic Mike's Last Dance is no longer an HBO exclusive. Instead of heading straight to the streaming platform, the film will now open in theaters on February 23, 2023.

The new (and potentially last) installment in the Magic Mike franchise was first announced back in 2021, via Twitter announcement (opens in new tab)from star Channing Tatum. The actor will return as Mike Lane, a character based on Tatum's own experiences working as a stripper in Florida when he was 18. Steven Soderbergh, who directed both 2012's Magic Mike and 2015's Magic Mike XXL, will return to direct from a script by returning writer Reid Carolin. Salma Hayek will play the lead female role, taking over for Thandiwe Newton who exited the production earlier this year.

The first movie, starring Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, and Olivia Munn opposite Tatum, followed Adam (Pettyfer), a 19-year-old who's new to the world of male stripping and comes under the guidance of Tatum's Mike Lane. Magic Mike XXL saw Mike reunite with his former crew to deliver one final performance, three years after leaving the profession.

Both Magic Mike movies have grossed over $300 million globally, spawning a Las Vegas and London stage show. After pulling Batgirl from a streaming-exclusive release, Warner Bros. Discovery seems to want high-budget, high-profile films to hit theaters first before heading to HBO Max. Magic Mike 3 will likely head to the streaming platform following its theatrical run.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.