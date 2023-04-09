Magic FPS Immortals of Aveum's release date leaks online

It looks like Immortals of Aveum – the "groundbreaking" magic FPS coming from Ascendant Studios and published by EA Originals – will release in July 2023.

Whilst the release date has not been formally confirmed by either the studio or the publisher – right now, all we know is that it's set to drop sometime in 2023 – noted dataminer billbil-kun (yes, the same billbil-kun who has unfailingly given us a head's up about the PlayStation Plus freebies for months now), has popped up online not just to give us a release estimate, but a hard date: July 20, 2023.

EXCLUSIVEImmortals of Aveum game from Electronic Arts/Ascendant Studios will be released on......JULY 20th, 2023#EA #ImmortalsOfAveum pic.twitter.com/11227M1p00April 7, 2023 See more

Of course, right now all we can do is chalk this up to yet another rumor that may or may not turn out to be accurate, but given billbil-kun's form thus far, they're very, very rarely wrong – so make of that what you will (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)).

"Immortals of Aveum is a groundbreaking new single-player, first-person magic shooter, created by Ascendant Studios and released by EA Originals, that delivers a visceral, cinematic campaign," teases the reveal trailer's description. "Built on Unreal Engine 5, it will release in 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC."

Immortals of Aveum hails from a team of independent "veteran developers with BAFTA and Game of the Year winning experience", including the creators of Call of Duty and Dead Space.

"Immortals of Aveum is set in an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion," the team adds.

