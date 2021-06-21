Madden 22 pre-order guide: what do you get with each edition?

Thinking of putting in a Madden 22 pre-order? Then you’ve come to the right place, because these days it’s not as simple as strolling into your local video game emporium and scribbling your phone number on a slip of paper. Madden 22 launches in three separate flavours, at varying degrees of expense. Below we break down exactly what you get from each, to form your Madden 22 pre-order guide.

Madden 22 pre-order: standard edition

(Image credit: EA)

The basic version of Madden 22 gets you four pre-order bonuses. You’re granted 20 staff points for the newly retooled franchise mode, full details of which are included in our extensive Madden 22 preview. You get a Tom Brady gear capsule, enabling you to kit out your avatar in Brady-specific treads in The Yard. You get to immediately start The Yard and Face Of The Franchise at a Player Class of Level 10. And you get to kick off Ultimate Team with one of 32 NFL stars – the full list can be found at the bottom of this guide.

The standard edition of Madden 22 is £69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and £59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Madden 22 pre-order: MVP edition

We’re going to need to get bullet-pointy here. Order the MVP edition and, in addition to the standard edition goodies, you score the following:

- Three days of early access to Madden 22, beginning on August 17

- Free upgrade from PS4 or Xbox One to PS5 or Xbox Series X

- 60 Staff Points (as opposed to ten) to use upgrading your franchise staff, roster, or on gameday performance

- 11 ‘team gold’ fantasy packs for Ultimate Team. Each is specific to an NFL franchise of your choice, and contains two gold (or better) and three silver (or better) players from the team you select.

- Your choice of a Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes elite item.

The MVP edition of Madden 22 is $99.00/£89.00 across PS4 and PS5, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Madden 22 pre-order: dynasty edition

Bullet-point time again. The dynasty edition of Madden 22 contains the same stuff as the standard and MVP editions, as well as all of the below…

- 100 Staff Points (as opposed to 60) for use in franchise mode.

- Limited-time Ultimate Team Challenges during the early access window, with ‘Greatest Moments’ rewards.

- Your choice of a Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes ‘Curated Legends’ pack.

- 22 (rather than 11) ‘team gold’ fantasy packs for Ultimate Team.

- An Elite Madden Mobile starter pack.

The dynasty edition of Madden 22 is $119.00/£109.00 across PS4 and PS5, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Madden 22 pre-order: Ultimate Team player choices

Each Madden 22 pre-order comes with your choice of one player, for use in Ultimate Team. These are the guys you can choose from: