Lucy Liu joins Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Amazon Christmas movie

Lucy Liu has joined the cast of Red One, Prime Video's upcoming Christmas movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. Kiernan Shipka, who's best known for her roles in Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is also set to feature.

For now, the holiday flick's plot remains under wraps but we do know it's set to be a globetrotting action-comedy that promises to conjure up "a whole new universe to explore within the genre". Its title suggests that Santa Clause, famous for his red get-up, could make an appearance... or heck, maybe it's about Rudolph's nose?

Liu took to her Instagram to share the news, posting a screenshot of Deadline's original report on her Story alongside the caption: "Beyond excited".

Jake Kasdan, who previously worked with Johnson on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel The Next Level, has been geared up to direct Red One, working from a script penned by Chris Morgan. Morgan has also collaborated with Johnson before, on several Fast & Furious movies, and he worked with Liu on the eagerly anticipated DC sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Johnson, Kasdan, and Morgan are all on board as producers, alongside Seven Bucks Productions' Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia.

Set to be released in March 2023, Shazam 2 will see Billy Batson, who transforms into the titular hero (Zachary Levi), and his pal Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Glazer) go toe-to-toe with Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Liu), the villainous daughters of Atlas.

As it stands, there's no word on when Red One will be available to stream on Prime Video, but we will be sure to keep you posted. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.