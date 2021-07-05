Lovecraft Country showrunner teases what was to come in season 2 after HBO cancels series

HBO has cancelled Lovecraft Country after one season. The show was critically acclaimed, picking up multitudes of awards nominations and becoming a central talking-piece through the August lockdown last year.

Despite growing in viewership across the season, HBO has made the decision to cease production on Lovecraft Country season 2, which was being worked on by showrunner Misha Green. The first season was based on Matt Ruff's novel of the same name and followed Atticus Freeman, played by Jonathan Majors, who goes on a journey across the United States during the '50s Jim Crow era. The horrors are real as well as fictitious, and the show was highly praised for its cultural commentary and gripping central story.

Surprisingly, series star Jurnee Smollett recently told Deadline that the follow-up season would be "unlike anything that's ever been on TV", while Green herself told Rolling Stone: "I'm excited about exploring season two and what we have in mind."

Following the cancellation, Green revealed her plans for the show, referencing the second season's "bible", which is essentially the book of rules and story structure for the overall season. "A taste of the Season 2 Bible," she writes on Twitter. "Wish we could have brought you Lovecraft Country: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged."

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWgJuly 3, 2021 See more

The message is accompanied by an image of the Sovereign States of America, the former United States, that's been split into four areas: the Tribal Nations of the West, the New Negro Republic, the Jefferson Commonwealth, and the Whitelands.

Green followed up the message with a clarification that the Whitelands is an area "completely overrun by zombies" that's filled with slow-walkers and pockets of fast zombies. The source of the outbreak would have been in Texas, where "The Origin" spell was used, while the Northern, Southern, and Western territories would have worked together to make sure all the undead were kept in the Whitelands.

*whispers* Just to clarify…🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️ #LovecraftCountry pic.twitter.com/rYxrYT1y18July 3, 2021 See more

HBO released a statement on the cancellation, reading: "We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."

Unfortunately, we're unlikely to ever see Lovecraft Country: Supremacy, unless a deal can be made with another network. Perhaps that's because of the influx of zombie-related media in recent years, considering we have The Walking Dead, Army of the Dead, two new Resident Evil shows, and those franchises' many, many spin-offs? That's speculation. Whatever the case, it's a shame not to see Green's vision come to life.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix shows currently available.