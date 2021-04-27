Lost Soul Aside looks like Final Fantasy meets Devil May Cry

Lost Soul Aside, which looks like an intense hybrid of Devil May Cry and Final Fantasy, has just got a brand new trailer.

You might not have heard of the over-the-top action game before, but after watching this extended trailer, we’ll bet that you’ll be keeping an eye on it going forwards. It looks like it's in the same vein as games such as Devil May Cry and Bayonetta while being developed by a small team in China.

Visually, Lost Soul Aside is giving off strong Final Fantasy vibes, especially when you look at the character and enemy designs. There is a boss towards the end of this gameplay video who looks an awful lot like a Bahamut variation, and the main character, Kazer, has a healthy bit of Noctis in him.

Looking at the gameplay side of things, Lost Soul Aside seems to be an utterly bonkers action game with particle effects and outrageous attacks. The first battle in this video shows our hero facing off against another human swordsman, with huge area of effect attacks to dodge and massive juggling combos to unleash. Later on, we get to see Kazer take on a huge group of normal enemies and turn them into mince meat too.

Did we mention that Kazer’s sword is a sentient dragon thing that can also turn into a surfboard and a pair of dragon wings? It all looks so delightfully overboard and we can’t wait to see more.

Lost Soul Aside is being developed by a Chinese Studio called UltiZeroGames and will be coming out for PS5 , PS4, and PC.

