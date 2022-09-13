Heartbreaking The Rings of Power theory might reveal why Arondir's friends were captured by Orcs

A theory about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 might have revealed why Arondir's Elf friends ended up captured by Orcs alongside him. Spoilers ahead for everything we've seen so far from Amazon's fantasy series!

The latest Rings of Power episode reveals Arondir's fellow Elves have been captured and put to work by Orcs. What the creatures are digging for is a mystery – though they say they are looking for a weapon, so most likely the sword that Theo holds – and the Elves attempt to escape. Tragically, Arondir's friends are killed by the Orcs – one has his throat cut while drinking water, while another is shot by arrows after climbing from the trench.

One theory suggests the events of the episode are even more upsetting: Arondir could be the very reason his friends were caught in the first place. "After Arondir and his ride-or-die find out the war is over and that they're being sent home, Arondir goes to see Bronwyn," points out a Redditor (opens in new tab). "She asks him: Where's the rest of your company? He says: Most likely searching for me.

"If Arondir hadn't run off, they may have already departed the Southlands and never been captured by the baddies. In fact, since Arondir ends up traveling further east it's very possible that simply looking for Arondir brought them right to the enemy."

Considering how keen the Elves were to leave for Lindon before Arondir went missing, it seems almost inevitable that he's to blame for their eventual capture by the Orcs and their leader, Adar.

