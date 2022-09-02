What's up with the spooky sword in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2. If you’ve not seen them yet, don’t read any further!

There's a lot unfolding in the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. However, one of the most intriguing storylines concerns the young human boy Theo – and the mysterious sword he’s found. After exploring a barn in his village, Theo happens upon a broken hilt of a weapon. When he goes back to pick it up with a friend, Theo spots an intriguing symbol that ignites and shines.

Of course, viewers who have been paying attention will recognize the mark of Sauron, seen earlier in the episode engraved on Galadriel’s brother. Theo takes the sword home and we don’t get another glimpse of the weapon until the end of episode 2. As Theo is packing his belongings following the Orc attack, he holds the sword once again and a drop of his blood runs towards Sauron's mark. When it touches the blade, it erupts into smoke and the blade starts building itself.

So just what is going on with this sword? No doubt, this will play a crucial part of The Rings of Power overarching narrative, but some viewers have already begun speculating about the blade's true meaning.

There's some speculation that it could be Sauron’s own swords, used during the so-called "War of Wrath" when he was Morgoth’s general. This is a possibility given the sword was found in the Southlands, an area where many of the humans were allied with Morgoth. A lot has been made of their former treachery in the show – it's the reason Arondir and his fellow Elven soldiers are stationed there.

The sword may be linked to Theo's father’s disappearance. He left under mysterious circumstances – could Theo's bloodline link him to the weapon? There have been a few pointed references to Theo's absent father, and it's all certainly building towards a future storyline.

The weapon itself may be a Morgul blade, the sword carried by the Witch-king of Angmar during the Third Age. Most notably, it was used to stab Frodo on Weathertop. However, the Witch-king – a mortal man corrupted by a ring of power, given to him by Sauron – first emerged during the Second Age, and some viewers are convinced (opens in new tab) Theo could actually become the character. While this might seem far-fetched, it would certainly be an interesting twist to J.R.R. Tolkien’s story, though the Nazgul are understood to have been the great lords and warriors of men, and Theo does not fit this description.

Another theory suggests (opens in new tab) that the sword may be the legendary black blade of Gurthang, one of a pair of swords forged during the First Age by a Dark Elf. Three key things to note: firstly, the sword is black. Second, it was broken and buried with its master. And thirdly, it speaks to its wielder asking for blood. Given what we’ve seen of the sword so far, that all works within Tolkien's canon. However, the issue remains about how it would have ended up in the Southlands when it was last buried on the banks of the Teiglin, a river in Middle-earth.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Theo actor Tyroe Muhafidin has shared some insight on the mysterious blade, hinting that it will give his character a "purpose". "I think when he finds the sword, now he’s found almost like a purpose and something to drive him," the actor told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab). "And now he has something to find answers to, and I think it drives him."

Interestingly, Muhafidin went on to compare the sword to the One Ring in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, hinting it may have the same corrupting power. The young actor continued: "He’s seen some insane things happen with it and I think when you find something that is obviously so special, you’re gonna, you know, feel an attachment to it and he definitely does. I think it’s his 'precious'."

