Looks like the Diablo 4 open beta start date could be revealed next week

A new tease points to Diablo 4's open beta start date being unveiled "soon", possibly even at a gaming event next week.

Just last week, one fan took to Twitter to ask Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson whether he could say anything about the open beta, such as what month it would launch, or what financial quarter. In response (opens in new tab), Fergusson said "soon" before teasing "If only we were presenting at some sort of gaming moment this month where one might announce such a thing".

If you've been out of the loop, IGN recently revealed (opens in new tab) that Diablo 4 would be part of this year's Fan Fest, which takes place on February 17 and 18. Nothing more was revealed aside from an exclusive look at the game, though Fergusson's comments have left little doubt among fans. As ever, you don't have long to wait and find out.

Blizzard initially confirmed an open beta last year after hosting several closed ones to test things like the endgame. We got to play the upcoming loot 'em up at a preview event that focused on the prologue and first chapter, coming away cautiously optimistic to see more.

Blizzard has been forthcoming with other game-related titbits since, too. The developer has reaffirmed that it doesn't want Diablo 4 players to "feel like they can pay to win". One blog update also dipped into how the Codex of Power builds on one of Diablo 3's best ideas.

After some time away from the preview event, we reckon Diablo 4's unsung hero could be its open world.