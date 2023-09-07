Looks like Hollow Knight: Silksong is taking the top spot on Steam's wishlist charts later this month

The early anticipated follow-up to Hollow Knight is creeping closer to the top of Steam's chart for the most wish-listed games – in fact, Hollow Knight: Silksong will likely take the top spot later this month.

At the time of writing, the Gang Beasts-like multiplayer game Party Animals sits atop the list, but that's due to change on September 20 when that game releases. Once that happens, the game in second place takes the top spot, and we reckon you could guess which game that is.

Silksong being a follow-up to one of the greatest Metroidvanias of all time is naturally good enough for a few wishlists, though we've had some other news to build the hype over the past two years. At an Xbox showcase last year, head of Xbox creator experience Sarah Bond said everything present that day would be playable within 12 months, which included Silksong. Playable doesn't mean a release of course, and Team Cherry did end up delaying the game in May, saying it was due to release in the first half of 2023, though ambition for the growing project required a change.

"We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing," Team Cherry's marketing and publishing manager, Matthew Griffin, said at the time. "We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect more details from us once we get closer to release." While far from the news everyone wanted, it's clearly done nothing to dampen the enthusiasm for the game.

If you're curious, Hades 2 stands to take Silksong's place in second at the time of writing. Steam users, I like your taste.

Let's hope Silkong has a better time at the top of the Steam wishlist charts than The Day Before and Dark and Darker, which were both removed from Steam following copyright and legal issues.