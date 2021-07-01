Loki cameo actor marks her return to the MCU with behind-the-scenes set photo

Loki featured a surprise cameo in its most recent episode – and the returning Asgardian has posted a peek behind-the-scenes from the set of their belated Marvel return.

Spoilers for Loki episode 4 follow, you have been warned!

Midway through the most recent Loki episode, the God of Mischief is whisked away into his own personal Time Cell – a loop of one of his most (physically) painful memories.

There, Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) confronts the trickster after he hacks off her hair as a prank. She slaps him, tells him, "You deserve to be alone and you always will be," before kicking him in his unmentionables. We're not sure which hurt more.

For fans, though, it’s anything but a painful reunion with Lady Sif. Jaimie Alexander was last seen way, way back in Agents of SHIELD season 2 in 2015. Her previous canonical appearance in the mainline MCU was 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. Since then, she’s been absent – including in Thor: Ragnarok – and her current status (with this being a memory) is unknown.

Alexander revealed a closer look at her Asgard costume and chopped-off locks in a new post on Instagram, coupled with the words "Asgard is not a place. It’s a people…’ and one of them is a giant A-hole."

Sif’s time in the MCU may yet continue after her Loki cameo.. Alexander posted on her Instagram Story that "The Lady has returned… and she is here to stay."

Deadline reported back in 2020 that she would reprise her role as Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Taika Waititi-directed Marvel Phase 4 sequel set for release in 2022.

She might not be the only surprise face showing up in Loki. Alongside Richard E. Grant and a handful of other Loki Variants, all signs point to Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror (played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors) showing up as the Disney Plus’ series Big Bad.

Not only does an item from the first episode potentially hint at his presence, but a newly-discovered Easter egg connects Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer to hers and Kang’s comic origins.

