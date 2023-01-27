Lockwood & Co. season 2: Joe Cornish is keen for more seasons of Netflix series

Lockwood & Co. season 2 could be on the cards if it proves a hit with Netflix viewers. Series showrunner Joe Cornish shared his hopes for the future of the teen supernatural drama in an interview with Total Film.

The Attack The Block director explained that there’s plenty more to cover from the show’s source material: Jonathan Stroud’s series of young adult novels, which were published between 2013 and 2017.

"The first season is based on books one and two, 'The Screaming Staircase' and 'The Whispering Skull', and there are three more books in the run," he explains. "They get meatier and meatier so there’s a lot more story to tell and a lot more amazing adventures. There’s a lot more really interesting, surprising conflict between the characters."

The cast is keen too, with Lucy Carlyle star Ruby Stokes admitting that she’d "love to" return to this world. The first season focuses on her character’s introduction to the only ghost-hunting agency in London not run by adults, Lockwood & Co.

Over the course of the first eight episodes, we see her and her co-workers, Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) on a series of detective missions, to varied success.

Netflix has not released any news on whether they’ll continue this story into season 2 yet. However, given the streamer’s recent cancelations, it will all depend on how the show fares with viewers. In the meantime, we’ll keep an eye on the streamer’s Top 10 list and share any updates on the show’s future.

