Live-action Death Note Netflix series in the works from Stranger Things creators

A live-action Death Note Netflix series is in the works from the minds behind Stranger Things.

Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have formed Upside Down Pictures, a new company that's working on several upcoming projects for Netflix, one of which is a live-action Death Note series.

While the cast and crew for the new live-action Death Note series haven't been revealed, it's important to note that this will be "an entirely new take" from Netflix's poorly received 2017 live-action Death Note movie.

Death Note follows Light Yagami, a teenager who comes into possession of a mysterious notebook which grants him the power to kill anyone he pleases simply by writing their name onto the book's pages. After a few successful experiments, Light decides to adopt the moniker Kira and use the notebook to rid the world of evil, but the police aren't thrilled about their new rogue ally.

The series' other main protagonist, the enigmatic L, is a world-renowned detective hired to discover Kira's identity and bring him to justice. Meawhile, Light's mission to stamp out violent crime becomes increasingly immoral as he's forced to commit wicked crimes to maintain his coverup. The central conflict of Death Note is the strategic cat-and-mouse chase between Light and L, two highly intelligent people desperate to come out on top.

The upcoming Netflix show will be the first live-action Death Note adaptation to follow a series format.

