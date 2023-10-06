Lies of P confirms the DLC fans were hoping for after that teaser ending

Lies of P is getting DLC, which is exactly what I and a bunch of other players were hoping for after the Soulslike's post-credits teaser.

Okami Games flagged the news on Twitter . Korean developer Neowiz has multiple job listings for Lies of P on its website, and several specifically call out DLC "planned for production."

The machine translated job listings call for a DLC scenario and setting planner , a quest planner , and a content planner . (Rather amusingly, Google translates the title of the game to P's False.) Even by job listing standards – hell, even machine translated job listing standards – there aren't many clues as to what direction the DLC is headed. One standout line in the setting planner listing mentions "more than 1 year of TTRPG experience" as a bonus skill, which threw me for a loop. Fortunately, the base game already gave us a whopper of a hint.

Spoilers for Lies of P's post-credits scene ahead.

It's easy to forget this between the boss fights, mass murder, and depressing NPCs, but Lies of P is fundamentally a Pinocchio story. It's a relentlessly grim rendition of the classic fairytale, but it's still Pinocchio. And once you beat the game and roll through the credits, you get a shot of another fantasy icon which will seemingly be folded into the chaos of Krat: the ruby shoes worn by Dorothy in the musical film The Wizard of Oz, heels clicked three times just to hammer it home.

In case there was any doubt, an unknown character in the epilogue scene (which you can watch here ) claims that: "When I return, I will find her. For sure. Another key of ours. Dorothy."

Lies of P players understandably took this to be either a sequel tease or a breadcrumb leading to DLC, and while Neowiz hasn't confirmed that the now-officially-planned DLC will actually star Dorothy, it would certainly fit the clues we've gotten so far. I wouldn't complain about a full-fledged sequel with Dorothy as a female lead, but I'll take a much-easier-to-make DLC too.