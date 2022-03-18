LG C1 OLED TV hits new record low price at Amazon

Amazon has you covered for some incredible LG OLED C1 TV deals this weekend. We're seeing savings of $753 on the 65-inch model in particular, but you'll also find record low prices on all sizes right now as well. These displays are the best gaming TVs in the business (and the best OLED TVs to boot), so we wouldn't wait too long to snap them up.

The 48-inch LG C1 OLED is currently going for $1,046.99 (was $1,096.99), this model's price has been steadily dropping over the past year, hitting a record low now, with an extra $50 slashed off. However, if you're after a serious saving, we'd recommend checking out the 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV. This model is available for $1,246.99 right now - that's $253 less than its current $1,499.99 MSRP and the cheapest price we've ever seen on the 4K 120Hz beast. The biggest discount is reserved for the 65-inch. Today's OLED TV deals have slashed $753 from the price of this hugely popular model - now down to $1,746.99 (was $2,499.99). That's another brand new record low price - perfect for those after the big screen treatment.

You'll find all these LG C1 OLED TV deals just below, but if you're in the market for something a little cheaper we'd recommend checking out our full guide to this week's cheap 4K TV deals further down the page.

LG OLED C1 Series 48-inch | $1,096.99 $1,046.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The price for this one has seen a steady drop over the last year, with its current $1,046.99 cost being a record low for this incredible OLED 4K TV. Definitely worth checking it out if you want an incredible deal on a fantastic TV.



LG OLED C1 Series 55-inch | $1,499.99 $1,246.99 at Amazon

Save $253 - It would be hard to find an OLED TV of this size and calibre at a much lower cost. The LG C1 OLED 4K TVs is arguably one of the best TVs for any current gen consoles, displaying the full capacity of these consoles.



LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch | $2,499.99 $1,746.99 at Amazon

Save $753 - With this huge saving for this size you get cinema like quality from the comfort of your own home thanks to the Dolby Cinema, you can enjoy watching films in the best quality.



If you're deciding between models, it's worth noting that there's a far more affordable version of LG's latest OLED TV. We're rounding up all the latest OLED TV deals on the budget A1 model, as well as the slightly cheaper B1 TV just below. For a premium affair, we'd recommend checking out the G1.

